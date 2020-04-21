When it comes to fragrances, no one should put florals in a corner. Though some might write them off as too girly or innocent, these perfumes are anything but one-note. In fact, our favorite floral fragrances embody intriguing dichotomies — they’re light and warm; they’re citrus-y and musky. And at the heart of each of them is a delicate and sophisticated set of middle notes rooted in soft and sultry blooms.

The best floral fragrances lure the senses. When paired with spicier notes, they can convey a feisty spirit. Lighter interpretations with notes of fresh spring can read as more approachable. Warmer notes like amber and sandalwood provide a sensuous depth. Whether you’re in need of a signature daily fragrance, something a bit more seductive for a night out or just want something that reflects your relaxed outlook, these perfumes deserve your attention.

The options for florals are truly endless, proving once and for all that they really are groundbreaking for spring — and every other season too, for that matter. These are a few of our favorites worth adding to your own arsenal.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1. Elizabeth Arden White Tea

You can stop the search because we’re calling it — we found your signature fragrance. Notes of clary sage, white iris and a trio of musks intermingle harmoniously in this standout scent from Elizabeth Arden. The lighter top notes are expertly balanced by the warmth and depth of the woody musks that linger ever so deliciously on your skin. It’s floral without being too innocent and luxurious without being too sensual. In a word, it’s perfect.

2. DOLCE & GABBANA Dolce Floral Drops

Crisp notes of stone fruit from peach and apple bounce along the top notes of DOLCE & GABBANA Dolce Floral Drops while softer sandalwood and cashmere notes round it out. But perhaps most intoxicating about this fragrance is the softly feminine detail that envelopes you without ever overwhelming you. The result is a deeply romantic floral scent perfect for day, night and special-occasion wear.

3. Lucky You Eau de Toilette

If you’re a jeans-and-tee kind of gal on a daily basis, we’re pretty sure Lucky You Eau de Toilette was made with you in mind. Bright and vibrant top notes of ruby red grapefruit and blue poppy set a light and citrus-y tone for this relaxed floral fragrance. Base notes of musk, amber and sandalwood anchor the scent with coziness and warmth.