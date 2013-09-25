The Best Flat Irons for Hair: Get Sleek Strands in No Time

When we’re in a pinch in the morning and trying to get all of those flyaways down, we need the best tools we can find. Not all straighteners do what they promise and when making a big purchase decision such as a straightener, it’s best to know which is going to work best for you.
We have rounded up the best flat irons out there and put them into a slideshow to flip through before you head off to the mall (or your favorite online shopping destination). Everyone loves a sleek look and with these tools you can’t go wrong! Be sure to check out these irons and let us know which one your going to purchase in the comments below!
More From Beauty High:
25 Tips For Never Having a Bad Hair Day Again
Damaged Hair: Ways You’ve Been Drying Out Your Hair Without Knowing It
10 Things No One Ever Tells You About: Straightening Your Hair
With these flat irons, you'll get sleek strands in no time.
This flat iron is sleek and has rounded edges which is perfect for a little flip at the ends of your hair, or to create waves. And of course, it works for sleek and straight styles as well!
GHD 1 Inch Styler, $185, Sephora.com
There will be no frizz in sight with this iron in your hand.
CHI Ionic Single Pass Hairstyling Iron, $189.95, Ulta.com
This is great for thicker hair because of the larger panels.
BaBylissPRO Nano Titanium Straightening Iron, $89.99, amazon.com
Who can say no to cheetah packaging? The answer is no one, people.
Amika 1.25” Ceramic Styler, $125, Folica.com
This iron is great for travel and is super portable.
T3 SinglePass Straightening & Styling Iron, $160, Nordstrom.com
The Sedu Revolution iron has been proven to give hair more shine and straightens more effectively.
Sedu Revolution Tourmaline Ionic Styling Iron, $159.99, folica.com
The clamp on this straightening iron is really useful for people who have long and course hair and need more control when straightening.
Hot Tools Professional Ceramic Tourmaline 1-1/2” Flat Iron, $32.88, Amazon.com
This iron can work to curl, wave, or straighten your hair just with the twist of a hand!
Sultra The Seductress: Curl, Wave or Straight One-Inch Iron, $210 Sephora.com