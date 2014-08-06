11 Fantastic Fitness Blogs To Bookmark Now

If you’ve scoured the web lately, you know that the fitness industry is having a huge impact on fashion. Between bloggers switching up their daily outfits from high-end labels to Nike Roshes and graphic sweatshirts; luxury retailers like Net-a-Porter introducing entire fitness categories, or fashion-savvy girls zipping around town in workout gear, it’s obvious people are starting to take their health more seriously. So it makes sense that in the world of exercise—just like fashion and beauty—there are more than a few fitness blogs out there.
These in-shape women running our favorite fitness blogs are experts on what to wear, eat and do in order to lose weight, stay healthy and be the best version of you. The coolest part about these gals? Most of them have been in our shoes themselves—surfing the web looking for inspiration, tips and advice—so it’s nice to see a real-girl angle to fitness, as opposed to always relying on trainers and “experts.”
To that end, we’ve rounded up some of our go-to health and fitness blogs when we’re looking for the latest fitness trends, healthy recipes and activewear.
Fitness on Toast
Run by London-based Swedish trainer and fitness blogger Faya Nilsson, expect healthy recipes, nutrition tips, informative workout posts, and posts about fitness fashion.
Jessica Sepel
Jessica Sepel, a qualified Australian nutritionist, health blogger, and wellness coach, is the voice behind her self-titled blog, Jessica Sepel. Aside from posting healthy recipes, psychological tips, and some serious workout tops, you can even book a consultation with Sepel where she'll offer nutritional adivce, healthy habits and workout suggestions catered to you.
Simply Taralynn
This 23-year old Charlotte NC-based blogger is known for her insane weight loss (read about it here) and tells her readers that if she can do it, anyone can. She blogs about everything from restaurants, travel and book to fashion and fitness. McNitt even started her own clothing line, Liveashore, based on her love for fitness and living by a beach.
The Skinny Confidential
Lauryn Evarts is the San Diego-based voice behind the fitness and health blog, The Skinny Confidential. After reaching great success on her blog, Evarts even went as far as releasing a book filled with even more tips, tricks and advice to living a healthy lifestyle.
Eat, Lift and Be Happy
This personal trainer and United States Air Force alum, Neghar Fonooni, writes the blog Eat, Lift and Be Happy. She shares with her readers everything they'll need to know from weekly workouts and awesome recipes to tips on how to get a bikini body (we're listening!).
Tone It Up
This dynamic duo, Karena and Katrina, of Tone It Up, have been nothing but inspiriational on their blog. The best friends/business partners live in Manhattan Beach, CA and started their blog hoping to inspire other people to workout, be healthier and reach their goals. They're so inspirational (and cute!) that they landed their own Bravo reality show early this year.
Pumps and Iron
This Boston-based blogger is nothing short of motivational. When she's not writing her blog, Nicole Perry is using her Personal Trainer Certification from NASM to teach fitness classes in and around Boston. We love the real girl vibe we get from Nicole's blog, and it making us really want to get out and exercise!
The Blonde Vegan
Jordan, a 23-year old yoga junkie, fitness freak, smoothie addict, and lover of all things health related writes the blog The Blonde Vegan. This L.A.-based blogger also launched an online store where she designs clothing perfect for a casual day out or a morning workout.
Lydia Elise Millen
Lydia Elise Millen's self-titled blog is a serioius source for everything you need to know about health and fitness. After meeting her partner, Ali, who taught her to be comfortable in her own skin through the right exercise and nutrition, she brought everything she learned from him to her blog. Now she's succesfully collaborated with brands such as Head sportswear, Champney’s Health Resorts, and JD Sports.
NYC Pretty
Fashion Institute Of Technology alum Christine Bibbo Herr has worked for over a decade in the fashion industry as an editor and has wrote for various national publications. Her personal blog combines fitness, beauty, fashion, and health.
Simply Sadie Jane
This mother and wife shares the daily doings of a mom trying to stay fit, and shares real-life workouts like how to get fit on the playground, during family hikes and more.