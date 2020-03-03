The Best Setting Powders For a Filter-Like Finish

Scroll To See More Images

Setting and finishing powders are an essential post-foundation makeup step that ensures your complexion will be grease-free, stay put all day. Setting powders also help to provide a smooth canvas for your other complexion products to be applied on top, including contour powder, blush, and highlighter and can blur the appearance of fine lines, texture, and enlarged pores. Unfortunately, not all of these powders are created equally. While a solid setting powder will leave your skin feeling velvety-smooth and natural, the wrong one can leave you looking chalky, cakey, and ghostly (especially if you’re a fan of baking).

The best formulas will are typically super finely-milled in texture, and will offer oil control without leaving the skin looking parched and textured. Finishing powders will set your base and give the skin an Instagram filter-mimicking soft-focus finish. Makeup artists also love to use setting powders on models and celebrities because of its ability to glide smoothly over the skin for a Facetune-like finish. However, if you’re going to be at an event with flash photography, you’ll want to opt for a tinted formula rather than a white one if you want to avoid a Casper-esque effect from the camera flashback. Ahead, we’ve rounded up a few of our favorite affordable setting powders for a smooth and pore-free canvas.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1. Coty Airspun Loose Face Powder

The ultra-lightweight and velvety-smooth formula glides over the skin seamlessly, helping to blur lines and texture and lock makeup in place for all-day wear. Fans of the product also love to bake with this powder because it’s lightweight enough to set and mattify your makeup without leaving the skin feeling dry. Another selling point is that it also comes in six different shades, including an “extra coverage” option for those who prefer a tad bit more from their finishing powder without looking cakey.

2. Covergirl Professional Loose Finishing Powder

This affordable finishing powder is flesh-toned, so it will add a bit more coverage and color to your base. However, this drugstore fave claim still feels weightless and breathable on the skin, while sealing in your foundation and concealer for all-day wear.

3. Dermablend Loose Setting Powder

This translucent powder sets makeup beautifully while blurring the appearance of imperfections and locking your base in place for extended wear time. This mattifying and oil-controlling formula keeps shine at bay for hours without leaving the skin feeling dry or enhancing fine lines.