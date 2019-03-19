13 Top-Rated Products for Fine Hair That Deliver Just the Right Amount of Volume

Scroll To See More Images

Whether you’re experiencing post-partum hair loss, stress-induced thinning or inherited it from your parents, fine hair comes with a unique set of challenges. Truth be told, I’m grateful to bypass it all as someone with thick hair (though I still have plenty setbacks to deal with). From stringy strands that won’t stop sticking together to matted helmet hair from just a spritz of water or hairspray–the struggle can get real and stay that way if you don’t get strategic about your styling arsenal. Though finding what works will take some trial-and-error, there are a few traits all of the best fine hair products have in common.

According to Garnier Consulting Celebrity Hairstylist Ashley Streicher, you should be aiming for products that have little weigh-down. In other words, you shouldn’t be slathering on oils or heavy butters. “Light spray detanglers are great, such as Garnier’s Pure Clean Air Dry + Detangler spray ($4.94), as well as lighter shampoos and conditioners like a volume cleanser and conditioner,” she says. And like she added, don’t be afraid to experiment with volumizing products whether your hair is dry or wet. Texturizers, root-lifters and mousse usually fall into this category. With that being said, here are 13 well-reviewed options that enough lift without going completely overboard.

Garnier Fructis Pure Clean Detangler and Air Dry

This paraben- and silicone-free detangler contains aloe extract and vitamin E so your hair can stay somewhat smooth and nourished as it dries.

$4.94 at Amazon

Kerastase Paris Nutritive Mask for Dry Fine Hair

An ultra-luxe mask infused with a protein and lipid blend to bring dry hair back to life and a conditioning polymer for added softness.

$53 at Sephora

Living Proof Full Dry Volume Blast

This styling spray is powered by microscopic texturizing molecules that expand the space between hair fibers, thus creating more volume.

$29 at Ulta

Bumble and bumble Bb. Thickening Spray

Like makeup setting spray, but for hair, this finishing spray lifts hair at the root and provides moderate hold for whatever style you’re trying.

$30 at Sephora

DevaCurl B’Leave-In Miracle Curl Plumper

Long considered a holy grail product for curly girls, this lightweight gelée gives your strands definition and hold without heavy crunchiness.

$20 at DevaCurl

amika plus size perfect body mousse

If you’re looking for flexible hold and humidity protection that won’t weigh your hair down, this cruelty-free, volumizing mousse will get the job done.

$25 at amika

Moroccanoil Thickening Lotion

Argan and jojoba oils are renowned for their ability to provide deeply-penetrating moisture without feeling too heavy. They’re just two of the nourishing ingredients found in this volumizer.

$29 at Sephora

Christophe Robin Instant Volumizing Mist

This lightweight leave-in mist utilizes baobab leaf extract to lift and strengthen flat strands, while rose extracts provide nourishment and also protect hair color.

$39 at Sephora

Drybar Southern Belle Volume-Boosting Root-Lifter

“Raise the root” with this powerhouse blend of saw palmetto extract for waking up the follicles and boosting volume and veggie proteins for strengthening each strand.

$26 at Drybar

Sexy Hair Big Altitude Bodifying Blow Dry Mousse

If you’re contemplating a blow-out or straigtening your tresses, take comfort in knowing that this styler will keep your hair from collapsing and losing that fresh-out-of-the-salon shine.

$18.95 at Ulta

Joico Body Shake Texturizing Finisher

Formulated with finer hair types in mind, this finishing spray lifts and separates hair strands to create the illusion of fuller hair.

$19.99 at Ulta

Paul Mitchell Original Detangler

This rich conditioner’s star ingredient is grapeseed oil, a lightweight nutrient for conditioning and shine.

$26 at Ulta

TIGI Beach Freak Moisturizing Detangler Spray

This milky styler provides the same amount of body and volume as a sea salt spray, minus the grit.

$19 at Ulta