DIY Feather Extensions to Switch up Your Look on a Budget

Hair extensions are a great way to add length or volume to your locks, whether you’re looking for tape-in extensions, sew-in extensions or glue-in extensions. Unfortunately, they can also be pretty damaging to your existing tresses and scalp if not done correctly or installed by a professional. If you aren’t concerned with the length, volume, or color though, adding in some DIY feather hair extensions to the mix can be a great way to mix up your look when you’re bored, all without causing breakage or breaking the bank.

There is a huge array of different types, textures, and colors when it comes to feather extensions, and for the most part, they’re usually pretty easy to put in by yourself. Of course, the level of quality for these extensions can vary immensely, but you can find genuine extensions that look and feel the natural without having to drain your entire savings account. We’ve rounded up a few of our current favorite styles for your consideration below.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1. Feather Lily Feather Hair Extensions

Made of 100 percent genuine rooster feather, these chic and colorful hair extensions add a personalized touch to your mane without the hassle or huge investment. These extensions can also be washed with normal shampoo, styled with heat tools, and braided.

2. Feather Hair Extensions

Featuring popular colorways as well as fun glitter and sparkle details, these 100 percent real rooster extensions add dimension to your hair, as well a whimsical touch when you’re bored with your current mane and need a bit of a change without embarking on something drastic.

3. Professional Salon Feather Hair Extensions

These salon-quality extensions are designed in different color schemed, from neon hues to rainbow-like shades. These synthetic feather extensions are an excellent option for those looking for vegan-friendly options.