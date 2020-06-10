Adorable Freckle Stamps For a Faux Sunkissed Glow

Scroll To See More Images

Even if you spend ample time out in the sun, if you’re not genetically blessed, achieving the look of freckles (at least via the sun’s rays) may just not be possible. While there are plenty of people naturally blessed with freckles that attempt to conceal the charming little spots, others are desperate to get the look—even if it means looking to makeup to get the job done.

Personally, I find freckles to be an asset, not a flaw. In fact, moles, over-sized birthmarks, and blemishes are nothing to hide in my book. The phrase that “you always want what you don’t have,” oftentimes rings true, and this is most certainly the case with sun-kissed freckles and beauty marks.

So, if you are yearning to fake the freckled look without being naturally well-endowed, there are plenty of ways to fake the look without resorting to a permanent tattoo. Thanks to the help of washable freckle stamps you too, can get the look for just the day when you’re in the mood to switch up your look.

1. Zomme Freckle Stickers

This set of temporary tattoo freckles includes two large sheets of a variety of different stamps to adorn your face with. From whimsical star-shaped designs to simple glitter options, this pack comes with something for everyone.

2. Flash Tattoos Rainbow Confetti Freckles

This glittery, temporary fake facial tattoos apply easily and are quickly removable with just a little bit of soap and warm water. These premium decals are waterproof and sweat-resistant and can last between two to six days if you’re careful.

3. Konsait Metallic Face Stamps

These shimmering temporary face tattoos give you the look of sparkle-infused faux freckles that last all day long. This pack includes seven different sheets of a variety of shapes, styles, and designs to choose from.