The 5 Best Fast-Drying Top Coats That Seriously Work

If there were a professional competition for who could ruin their freshly painted manicure the fastest, we would win every single time, over and over again, until the end of the world. We’re not sure how we destroy our polish so quickly—one minute it’s perfect, and they next, it’s magically filled with dings and nicks—but we suspect it has something to do with our inability to sit still for the full 10 minutes it normally takes for two coats of polish plus a top coat to dry. Really, who has time for that? There are snacks to be eaten and texts to be sent, guys.

Which is why we’re so obsessed with quick-dry top coats. Sure, you’ve probably tried some top coats before that have promised to be fast drying and end up staying tacky for hours, but we’re not talking about frauds, here. We’re talking about the top coats that legit dry down to a hard, shiny shield in just seconds, leaving you free to use your hands for whatever you want to eat or text. And yes, we rounded up five of the best, fast-dry top coats, below.