The 5 Best Fast-Drying Top Coats That Seriously Work

The 5 Best Fast-Drying Top Coats That Seriously Work

The 5 Best Fast-Drying Top Coats That Seriously Work
If there were a professional competition for who could ruin their freshly painted manicure the fastest, we would win every single time, over and over again, until the end of the world. We’re not sure how we destroy our polish so quickly—one minute it’s perfect, and they next, it’s magically filled with dings and nicks—but we suspect it has something to do with our inability to sit still for the full 10 minutes it normally takes for two coats of polish plus a top coat to dry. Really, who has time for that? There are snacks to be eaten and texts to be sent, guys.

Which is why we’re so obsessed with quick-dry top coats. Sure, you’ve probably tried some top coats before that have promised to be fast drying and end up staying tacky for hours, but we’re not talking about frauds, here. We’re talking about the top coats that legit dry down to a hard, shiny shield in just seconds, leaving you free to use your hands for whatever you want to eat or text. And yes, we rounded up five of the best, fast-dry top coats, below.

Seche Vite Top Coat
Seche Vite Top Coat

Seche Vite Dry Fast Top Coat, $9.95; at Ulta 

Nails inc Top Coat
Nails inc Top Coat

Nails inc 45 Second Top Coat with Kensington Caviar, $15; at Nails inc

Sally Hansen Top Coat
Sally Hansen Top Coat

Sally Hansen 30 Second Top Coat, $5.99; at Ulta

Essie
Essie

Essie Good to go Top Coat, $9; at Essie 

OPI Top Coat
OPI Top Coat

OPI RapiDry Quick-Dry Top Coat, $13.95; at Ulta

