The Best Fast Dry Top Coats Your Nails Need Now

Between cutting our cuticles, filing down our fingernails, picking the perfect polish, and drawing up the coolest design – doing our nails is no joke. When we finally have things looking the way we want, it’s as if we have the world at our fingertips, because our nails just look that good.
However, all it takes is one smudge or chip for our universe to come crashing down. Keeping things together can be a struggle to say the least, but rest assured it’s nothing we can’t handle. Applying the right top coat is the finishing touch we should never skip, since it’ll be sure to protect and extend the life of our nail polish.
While patience is a virtue, it’s a tough one to keep – none of us are fans of waiting around, especially when it comes to waiting for our nails to dry. Lucky for you, we’ve rounded up the best fast dry top coats to speed the process up and get you out the door looking fabulous in no time.
Finish off your manicure with a fast-drying top coat to get you out the door in no time at all.
Photo:
hoozone/Getty Images/iStockphoto
Penetrating through fresh polish instantly, this quick-drying formula leaves polish chip-resistant, while looking as shiny as can be.
Essie Good To Go! Fastest Drying Top Coat, $10, Ulta.com
The unique blend of ingredients in this top gloss are sure to form a single, solid bond in just seconds.
JINsoon Top Gloss, $18, Ulta.com
This 3-in-1 product works as a base, top coat, and strengthner - multi-purpose, minimal time.
Nicole By OPI 3-in-1 Base Topcoat & Strengthener, $6.99, Ulta.com
The name says it all: 1-2, and it's dry!
Pixel 1-2 It's Dry Top Coat, $2.49, Ulta.com
Formulated for anyone who demands instant results, this super glossy top coat leaves nails touch-dry in 45 seconds!
Nails Inc. Kensington Caviar Top Coat, $11, Sephora.com
Creating the shiniest and smoothest surface, this top coat dries in just seconds, while leaving long-lasting results.
Orly Polishield, $10, Ulta.com
With just one drop per nail, polish dries in half the time!
Qtica 1/2 Time Polish Drying Accelerator, $7.50, Ulta.com