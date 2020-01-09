StyleCaster
Quick-Absorbing Face Oils That Won’t Put Your Routine on an Awkward Pause

Quick-Absorbing Face Oils That Won't Put Your Routine on an Awkward Pause

Quick-Absorbing Face Oils That Won’t Put Your Routine on an Awkward Pause
Photo: Cierra Miller/STYLECASTER.

Change is constant, especially where beauty routines are concerned, but face oil is to skincare what the bob is to hair trends. It will never go out of style or be in short supply. Personally speaking, patting oil into my face ever so gently is the type of self-love I never skip before bed. To that same point, my morning routine is a completely different story. No matter the time crunch, only the best fast-absorbing face oil will do because I’m in a constant state of rush (like most New Yorkers).

The good news is that besides a few offenderslike the infamous coconut oilmost oils have a decent absorption rate. And any good budget-shopper will tell you that buying a single oil from, say Amazon or the supermarket, is sufficient. However, experience has taught me that you’re better safe than sorry with a product that’s been expertly-formulated by a brand and eliminates at least some of the “will this actually work?” hesitation.

Though my routine has changed multiple times over the years, I’ve always kept a face oil in rotation. As an emollient and/or occlusive ingredient, oils are best at softening the skin and locking in the hydrating nutrients from a moisturizer. When done in the correct order, your face becomes a silky-smooth canvas for makeup and over time, will also brighten your natural complexion for those makeup-free days too.

With all that being said, here are the quick-absorbing face oils I’ve tried and loved in recent years. Cheers to no more awkward “can we move on?!” stare-downs with yourself in the mirror.

 

 

best fast absorbing face oil physicians formula Quick Absorbing Face Oils That Wont Put Your Routine on an Awkward Pause

Physicians Formula.

Sunscreen-infused oil is the skincare miracle I’ve been waiting for. Fellow Black beauties: if you’re sick of SPF leaving a white or gray cast, replace it with this makeup primer and set your look with an SPF powder or spray too.

Physicians Formula Protect Your Prime… $15.99
buy it

 

best fast absorbing face oil biossance Quick Absorbing Face Oils That Wont Put Your Routine on an Awkward Pause

Biossance.

In my opinion, squalane is basically what coconut oil wish it could be: a multitasking hydrator that doesn’t leave grease marks on everything your hand touches. I’ve even used a few drops of this in my hair when it needs a quick shine boost.

Biossance 100% Squalane Oil $32
buy it
best fast absorbing face oil derma e Quick Absorbing Face Oils That Wont Put Your Routine on an Awkward Pause

Derma E.

One of my more recent discoveries is this artificial fragrance-free, 100 percent vegan oil chock full of all the things that keep the skin luminous and hydrated; grapeseed oil, seabuckthorn oil, and vitamin E, to name a few.

Derma E Anti-Wrinkle Treatment Oil $9.95
buy it
best fast absorbing face oil farmacy Quick Absorbing Face Oils That Wont Put Your Routine on an Awkward Pause

Farmacy.

If you’re a fan of the brand’s cult-favorite Honeymoon Glow Resurfacing Night Serum, I recommend pairing it with this lightweight oil that can be used in a multitude of ways.

Farmacy Honey Grail Facial Oil $48
buy it
best fast absorbing face oil femmue Quick Absorbing Face Oils That Wont Put Your Routine on an Awkward Pause

Femmue.

Femmue products are the kind of products you want in a shelfie or on display at home. Everything is just so friggin’ pretty, including this nourishing face oil that leaves just enough sheen without going into greaseball territory.

Femmue Camélia 73 Face Oil $58
buy it
best fast absorbing face oil first aid beauty Quick Absorbing Face Oils That Wont Put Your Routine on an Awkward Pause

First Aid Beauty.

The beauty benefits of CBD are still being determined, but I’ve found it especially helpful in calming inflammation and speeding up recovery from breakouts. This treatment oil is made with hemp-derived CBD and light enough to mix with foundation when you’re dealing with a few pesky bumps but still want a dewy glow.

First Aid Beauty Oat & Hemp Seed Dry… $30
buy it
best fast absorbing face oil good janes Quick Absorbing Face Oils That Wont Put Your Routine on an Awkward Pause

Good Janes.

This facial oil is totally underrated and deserves a spot on someone’s best-of list. The usual suspects, flower oils, can be found on the ingredients list, but the antioxidant-rich Alpine Rose Stem Cell and vitamin-rich Buriti oil are what make it a standout.

GoodJanes Best Face Oil $30.95
buy it
best fast absorbing face oil kiehls Quick Absorbing Face Oils That Wont Put Your Routine on an Awkward Pause

Kiehl’s.

I’ve also found this CBD-infused oil to be a godsend on those nights when my skin is chapped from fighting against the bitter cold. And you’ll be hard-pressed to find a lot of brands that use oregano oil as a blemish-fighter.

Kiehl's Cannabis Sativa Seed Oil Herbal… $50
buy it

 

best fast absorbing face oil pixi Quick Absorbing Face Oils That Wont Put Your Routine on an Awkward Pause

Pixi Beauty.

The best thing about this facial oil besides the hodge-podge of healthy, feel-good ingredients is the size of the bottle. Buy it once and you’re literally set for a year.

Pixi Rose Quartz Soothing Oil $24.49
buy it
best fast absorbing face oil youth to the people Quick Absorbing Face Oils That Wont Put Your Routine on an Awkward Pause

Youth to the People.

This facial oil’s claim to fame is its rare formula that includes maqui, the world’s most antioxidant-dense fruit. If you’re a clean beauty enthusiast, this is the best of the best.

Youth to the People Superberry Hydrate… $44
buy it
best fast absorbing face oil Quick Absorbing Face Oils That Wont Put Your Routine on an Awkward Pause

Wondergloss.

The name truly says it all. This emollient-rich oil is what will seal in the hydration of your moisturizer and create a silky-smooth canvas for your makeup, thanks to seabuckthorn oil, camellia oil and more.

Wondergloss This Is Everything Oil $65
buy it

