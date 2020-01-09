Quick-Absorbing Face Oils That Won’t Put Your Routine on an Awkward Pause

Scroll To See More Images

Change is constant, especially where beauty routines are concerned, but face oil is to skincare what the bob is to hair trends. It will never go out of style or be in short supply. Personally speaking, patting oil into my face ever so gently is the type of self-love I never skip before bed. To that same point, my morning routine is a completely different story. No matter the time crunch, only the best fast-absorbing face oil will do because I’m in a constant state of rush (like most New Yorkers).

The good news is that besides a few offenders—like the infamous coconut oil—most oils have a decent absorption rate. And any good budget-shopper will tell you that buying a single oil from, say Amazon or the supermarket, is sufficient. However, experience has taught me that you’re better safe than sorry with a product that’s been expertly-formulated by a brand and eliminates at least some of the “will this actually work?” hesitation.

Though my routine has changed multiple times over the years, I’ve always kept a face oil in rotation. As an emollient and/or occlusive ingredient, oils are best at softening the skin and locking in the hydrating nutrients from a moisturizer. When done in the correct order, your face becomes a silky-smooth canvas for makeup and over time, will also brighten your natural complexion for those makeup-free days too.

With all that being said, here are the quick-absorbing face oils I’ve tried and loved in recent years. Cheers to no more awkward “can we move on?!” stare-downs with yourself in the mirror.

Sunscreen-infused oil is the skincare miracle I’ve been waiting for. Fellow Black beauties: if you’re sick of SPF leaving a white or gray cast, replace it with this makeup primer and set your look with an SPF powder or spray too.

In my opinion, squalane is basically what coconut oil wish it could be: a multitasking hydrator that doesn’t leave grease marks on everything your hand touches. I’ve even used a few drops of this in my hair when it needs a quick shine boost.

One of my more recent discoveries is this artificial fragrance-free, 100 percent vegan oil chock full of all the things that keep the skin luminous and hydrated; grapeseed oil, seabuckthorn oil, and vitamin E, to name a few.

If you’re a fan of the brand’s cult-favorite Honeymoon Glow Resurfacing Night Serum, I recommend pairing it with this lightweight oil that can be used in a multitude of ways.

Femmue products are the kind of products you want in a shelfie or on display at home. Everything is just so friggin’ pretty, including this nourishing face oil that leaves just enough sheen without going into greaseball territory.

The beauty benefits of CBD are still being determined, but I’ve found it especially helpful in calming inflammation and speeding up recovery from breakouts. This treatment oil is made with hemp-derived CBD and light enough to mix with foundation when you’re dealing with a few pesky bumps but still want a dewy glow.

This facial oil is totally underrated and deserves a spot on someone’s best-of list. The usual suspects, flower oils, can be found on the ingredients list, but the antioxidant-rich Alpine Rose Stem Cell and vitamin-rich Buriti oil are what make it a standout.

I’ve also found this CBD-infused oil to be a godsend on those nights when my skin is chapped from fighting against the bitter cold. And you’ll be hard-pressed to find a lot of brands that use oregano oil as a blemish-fighter.

The best thing about this facial oil besides the hodge-podge of healthy, feel-good ingredients is the size of the bottle. Buy it once and you’re literally set for a year.

This facial oil’s claim to fame is its rare formula that includes maqui, the world’s most antioxidant-dense fruit. If you’re a clean beauty enthusiast, this is the best of the best.

The name truly says it all. This emollient-rich oil is what will seal in the hydration of your moisturizer and create a silky-smooth canvas for your makeup, thanks to seabuckthorn oil, camellia oil and more.

