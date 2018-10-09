Top-Notch Beauty Gift Sets You Can Already Shop for the Holidays

Each year, we’re bombarded with a slew of beauty products for the holidays. Everything claims to be a must-have, but the reality is, some are good. Some are really good. And others are just plain horrible. Thankfully, stores are offering goodies a little earlier each year.
The bad news is, the epic ones sell out super-fast, leaving you to gift friends with so-so makeup sets and gift cards they’ll never use.
In an effort to get a head start and point you in the right direction, we’ve dug through and assembled ones that’ll keep giving long after the holiday season. Take a look and shop a slew of hair, skin and makeup products anyone will be happy to have for the new year.
Originally published October 2017. Updated October 2018.
beautyblender Sweet Indulgence Beauty Sampler Set
Obsessed with applying your makeup with sponges? This kit includes four sponges in bright colors (joy, ivy, sapphire and the original pink) and four cleansers in a peppermint scent.
$65 at beautyblender
IGK Hair Get Lit Set
You've got everything you need to nail a healthy, weatherproof look in this limited-edition set, which includes the Cleansing Walnut Scalp Scrub, Mistress Hydrating Hair Balm and First Class Charcoal Detox Dry Shampoo.
$29 at IGK
Murad 'Bright on Time' Holiday Gift Set
A trio of products—cleanser, serum and daily moisturizer—whose purpose is to target dark spots, leaving you with a brighter, more even complexion.
$25 at Murad
Cover FX Glam & Glow Liquid Lights Set
Level up your makeup look with this set of custom drops that can be worn on bare skin or mixed with your foundation.
$42 at Cover FX
Girl Undiscovered Face First Gift Pack
We're in love with this New Zealand–based brand and have a feeling you will be too when you give this set a try. It includes a cleansing and conditioning water, gentle face oil and nourishing face mask.
$128.25 at Girl Undiscovered
Lancer Brightening Heroes Set
This four-piece kit includes an acid peel, hydrating oil, nourishing serum and primer for exfoliating the skin and enhancing your glow under makeup.
$90 at Lancer Skincare
Sand & Sky Perfect Skin Bundle
Treat yourself to the brand's exfoliating treatment and clay mask, along with a travel-friendly pouch and headband.
$89 at Sand & Sky
HUM Nutrition The Sweetest Thing Set
Kick off your New Year with two full-size bottles of supplements that'll give your hair and skin the nutrients they need to glow and grow.
$39 at Sephora
Tatcha Bestsellers Set
Harness the benefits of Japanese superfoods with this collection of the brand's four best-selling products: the Camellia Cleansing Oil, Rice Enzyme Powder, Water Cream and Dewy Skin Mist.
$60 at Sephora
Becca Macaron Glow Kit
A limited-edition set of the brand's shimmery Skin Perfector Highlighters inspired by macarons.
$40 at Becca Cosmetics
Living Proof Sleep in. Style later. Set
Say goodbye to flyaways with a special edition of this top-rated dry shampoo, along with an adorable sleep mask for home and travel.
$23 at Ulta (October 23)
Jet Fit Beauty Kit
Jet.com is offering a slew of holiday gift sets this season, including a handful that are exclusive to the site. This one includes the Foreo Luna Play, S.W. Basics Cleanser, H20+ Sea Salt Body Butter, R+Co Death Valley Dry Shampoo and Juliette Has a Gun, Not a Perfume.
$42 at Jet
Sara Happ Sugar and Shine Gift Set
You're truly missing out if you've never tried the ultra-exfoliating (and super tasty) lip scrub from this brand. This holiday season, you can snag a set that includes its hero product, as well as high-shine gloss.
$38 at Sara Happ (October 15)
Garnier Whole Blends Unicef Kit
This kit, which includes a smoothing shampoo and conditioner, is giving back in a big way. Garnier USA is committed to supporting UNICEF’s work to help children victims of emergency situations by donating $1 for every kit sold between October 1 and December 31, 2018, as part of its three-year commitment to donate a minimum of $3.9 million from February 2017 through December 2019.
$9.88 at Walmart (October 15)
L'Occitane Signature Advent Calendar
A total of 24 beauty products are included in this beautifully decorated box, and $2 from your purchase will go directly to UNICEF. A few of the products included are: the Cherry Blossom Bath & Shower Gel, the Almond Shower Oil and the Aromachologie Revitalizing Sugar Cube.
$59 at L'Occitane
Too Faced Tutti Frutti Christmas Fruit Cake
This limited-edition makeup kit includes high-shine lip gloss, highlighting drops, strobing bronzer and an adorable makeup bag that resembles a fruit cake.
$30 at Too Faced
Stila All About Lips Liquid Lipstick Vault
A mix of matte, sheer and shimmery shades are including in this super-sized vault of lippies that'll last you an entire year.
$65 at Stila
Harper + Ari Best Sellers Gift Set
Though they smell good enough to eat, these sugar cubes are meant to be used as exfoliators when your body needs a little extra pampering.
$34 at Harper + Ari
