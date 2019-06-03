If You Suck at Applying Fake Lashes, These Are The One’s to Try Before Your Next Night Out

Scroll To See More Images

While a good mascara is priceless, there’s no denying that a set of false lashes is downright transformational. Now days, there are plenty of ways to enhance your lashes without relying on mascara to do the trick. From lash lifts to extensions, these beauty services give you an effortless, “I woke up like this” lash without much effort. However, extensions and lifts are not only costly, but they also mean you have to be extra careful with cleansing, and say goodbye to both oil cleansers and mascara –two products I for one, simply cannot live without. hen, you have to consider the vast amount of lash options to choose from to best false eyelash choice for you and the occasion. There are synthetic and natural lashes, as well as a wide range of different sizes and styles to choose from. For instance, while you may want to go full-on glam for a night out the girls, you may prefer a more deceptively “natural” look for your cousin’s wedding.

While falsies look amazing once they’re fully secured for the night, if you’re not a beauty pro, the process of applying them can be downright arduous. If not properly applied, you run the risk of having to check their status in your compact approximately every ten minutes to ensure they’re still holding on. Regardless of the route you choose, we’ve rounded up a few of our favorite user-friendly false eyelashes designed for beginners below.

Wleec False Eyelashes

This set of strip lashes are essentially fool proof when it comes to ease of application and staying power. These lashes are handcrafted, and give off a natural look while feeling comfortable and soft throughout the night. According to reviews, you can also get multiple uses out them too. One reviewer said “I usually can get a weeks worth of daily use for one pair, the whole set lasted me about 3 months and I wear them daily. ”

Eliace False Eyelash Set

This set includes 50 lashes along with a fool-proof application tool to help you get them on easily and quickly –even for those with shaky hands. These lashes look natural, but add fullness and volume to sparseness. This set also comes with five different options to customize your look for different occasions.

Ardell False Lashes Deluxe Pack

Ardell is a favorite brand for lashes among professional makeup artists and lash aficionados alike. They’re super high quality, comfortable to wear, and easy to apply. This set comes complete with a soft touch applicator which give your more control and precision when putting them on. The adhesive is also super long-wearing, so you won’t have to worry about them falling off on the dance floor half way through the evening.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.