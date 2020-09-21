Puff-Reducing Facial Wands to Add to Your Skincare Lineup

Facial rollers are thought to reduce facial and undereye swelling because they help boost circulation and promote lymphatic drainage. Aside from reducing swelling, they can also help your skincare products, which in turn, makes them more effective. We have lymphatic channels all over our body to help our immune system ward off infection. Because they don’t have valves, fluid can pool easily in these channels, which often results in puffiness and fluid retention.

From dehydration, sleeping on your face, and even seasonal allergies, there’s a huge list of causes for waking up with a puffy face. A facial wand can help effectively decongest the blocked-up toxins that result in a loss of definition across your contours. Aside from the skin-enhancing benefits, using a facial wand to give yourself a DIY face massage is also just a relaxing act of self-care, am I right? Ahead, I’ve rounded up a few of my favorite contour-enhancing facial wands to test out for yourself.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1. Pure Daily Care Luma Skin Therapy Wand

This multi-purpose four-in-one skin therapy wand helps to lift, firm, and tighten skin while reducing the appearance of undereye bags and fine lines. It’s engineered with both blue and red LED technology to help stimulate cell regeneration.

2. NewWay High Frequency Facial Therapy Wand Machine

This high-frequency facial wand helps to boost circulation and accelerate cell renewal, which helps with collagen production. It helps reduce a slew of anti-aging concerns, including dark spots, fine lines, and loss of elasticity.

3. NuDerma Portable Handheld High Frequency Skin Therapy Wand Machine

Featuring skin-rejuvenating technology that helps to plump and lift skin along with reducing puffiness along the jawline and under the eyes. It’s also engineered with spot-treatment functionality for targeted results.