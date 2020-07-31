Sculpting Facial Tools For a Chiseled Jawline (That Yes, Actually Work)

I’ll admit it: for the majority of my skincare-using life, I viewed facial tools as merely unnecessary gimmicks. To me, it seemed virtually impossible that rubbing a dual-ended stone or metal gadget all over your face really yield any kind of visible results. Of course, because of the nature of my job—and just, well, my nature in general—I’m generally pretty skeptical of the never-ending cycle of new beauty fads—especially ones that are suspiciously endorsed by Instagram gurus and YouTubers— but I’ve recently become curiously intrigued by these beauty tools.

Facial rollers are most commonly used to promote improved blood flow, which in turn can actually help all of your topical skincare formulas absorb better, thereby making them work better. Many facial gadgets are also praised for their ability to reduce puffiness and create a sharper-looking contour (especially when you use them consistently). Massaging your skin with one of these cult-favorite tools helps to promote lymphatic drainage. Basically, we have lymphatic channels all over our body to help our immune system ward off infection, but because they don’t have valves, fluid can pool easily, causing puffiness and swelling.

Using a beauty tool to massage your face is also thought to help relax muscle tension from teeth clenching and aid in releasing blocked-up toxins that cause fluid retention and less definition across your contours. Basically, I’ve been using them pretty frequently for the past year or so, and I guess you can say I’m now a reformed believer in these little gadgets. Ahead, I’ve rounded up a few of my favorites to test out for yourself.

1. NuFACE Advanced Facial Toning Kit

Founded by two long-term aestheticians, the NuFace Trinity device harnesses the lifting anti-aging powers of microcurrent technology, which stimulates blood flow, tones your contours and minimizes fine lines. This device also comes with two additional attachments; one LED light for minimizing wrinkles and one designed specifically for the delicate skin around the lip and eyes.

2. June Berry Rose Quartz Face Roller and Gua Sha Set

This set contains two facial rose-quartz massaging devices to enhance your jawline and reduce puffiness. The gua sha tool helps to tone and chisel and define your facial contours, while the jade roller works to reduce swelling and facial bloat (especially when you keep it in your freezer).

3. Yeamon Beauty Bar 24k Golden Pulse Facial Face Massager

This two-in-one pulsating facial massager stimulates blood flow to the skin for a healthy, rosy glow while also lifting and firming your jawlines for a defined contour. One end of the massager features a T-shaped electric-powered (six-hundred vibrations per minute) tool to enhance circulation, while the second 3D shaped side gives you an instant lift.