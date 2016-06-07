The 10 Least Annoying Sunscreens to Wear on Your Face

For all the evidence supporting the fact that one must absolutely wear sunscreen both on the beach and off, it took the SPF industry a little while longer to catch up—at least as far as facial formulas are concerned. There’s a special anxiety reserved for the act of slathering on sunscreen with full knowledge of what could await you on the other side, which is clogged pores; breakouts; a slick, oily sheen; and some crossed wires that make your usually reliable makeup suddenly think staying on all day is a hilarious joke.

Yes, sunscreen is a necessity, and, yes, like most necessities in this life it isn’t always thrilling. But things are getting better all the time, and the best facial sunscreens now are leaps and bounds ahead of the ones that used to give you a telltale crest of whiteheads where your sunglass frames happened to rest. These 10 formulas are nothing like the greasy lotions of yore—in fact, they’re so good, you’ll actually want to wear them every day. Which you have to, BTW.