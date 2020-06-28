Bring The Spa Home With These Pore-Refining Facial Steamers

Scroll To See More Images

Humidity may your hair’s worst enemy (hello, frizz), but it does absolute wonders for your skin. Of course, we’re not talking about the painfully humid weather that leaves your skin looking like an oil slick and melts off your makeup in minutes, we’re talking about controlled moisture that helps open up the pores, and therefore helps expel dirt, oil, dead skin, and other pore-clogging impurities that lead to increased texture, blackheads, and other skincare woes.

This is exactly why most spas and estheticians use steam treatment as a part of some facials—not only does the moist, warm air feel good, but it also helps aid in the unclogging pores and clearing up complexions because the steam makes it easier to decongest the trapped oil, makeup, and other skin-marring debris. Fortunately, you can reap the same benefits of facial steamers without having to drop major coin on a professional facial. At-home facial steamers offer the same pore-opening effects as facials, and they’re actually surprisingly affordable. Ahead, we’ve pulled together some of our favorite face steamers to help you give yourself a DIY facial right from the comfort of your own home.

1. Lonove Nano Ionic Facial Steamer

This advanced nano ionic facial steamer helps deeply cleanse clogged pores for a fresh and blackhead-free complexion. This steamer kit also comes with a stainless steel tool kit for at-home extractions.

2. Diozio Facial Steamer

This compact facial steam not only helps improve skin tone in just minutes, but the set also comes with an adorable cat-inspired hairband, as well as a four-piece blackhead removing kit.

3. Pure Daily Care Facial Steamer

This facial steaming and DIY extraction kit is perfect for gently yet effectively reducing clogged pores and preventing breakouts. It also includes an additional chamber to hold warm towels for amplified results.