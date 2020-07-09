Facial Self Tanners to Fake a Sunkissed Glow

Scroll To See More Images

An overly orange-hued self-tanning situation (that’s clearly, gone very wrong ) is undoubtedly at the very top of the list the worst beauty blunders. And that’s just for the body. Now, if you’re planning on applying a sunless tanning product to your face, you’re automatically faced (pun, intended) with an increased number of potential misfortunes, whether it be breakouts or the whole mismatched neck to face scenario. The good news? Sunless tanning products have come a long, long way in recent years, and it’s literally never been easier to find the right self-tanner to suit your face (and of course, match your unique skin tone).

One of the best off-label perks of wearing a facial self-tanner is that it gives you the off-label benefit of covering up minor imperfections, like scars and dark spots. You can wake up feeling like you already have a slight, “no-makeup makeup” shield on your face without having to use any foundation or concealer. However, this skin-enhancing “side effect” doesn’t exactly work if you’ve had an “oops” moment during your application process accidentally chose the wrong shade for your skin tone. However, thanks to some pretty stellar and new-and-improved formulas, it’s never been easier to avoid this dreaded self-tanning disaster.

While some products are suitable to use on both the face and body, there are a number of options specifically designed just for the face. From elixirs designed to be mixed with your favorite skincare serum to fool-proof, gradual moisturizers, there are plenty of options to achieve a faux glow without basking in the sun’s (or tanning bed’s) harmful and aging rays.

1. Tan-Luxe Self-Tanning Serum

This facial self-tanner is designed to be mixed into your favorite night-time skincare serum or cream, so you don’t have to compromise your nightly complexion routine to get a covetable faux-glow come morning.

2. Jergens Natural Glow Oil-Free Face Moisturizer

Sure, you won’t get overnight results with this buildable product, but you will develop a subtle faux tan within 3-5 days of continuous use. Best of all, this hydrating moisturizer is chock full of nourishing and anti-aging ingredients, so it won’t dry out your skin in the process. It also doesn’t smell as bad as most self tanners, and it’s oil-free, meaning it won’t make you break out or clog your pores.

3. Tanceuticals Facial Self Tanner

his formula is thicker than other alternatives, and super moisturizing to keep your faux tan intact for longer and maintain supple, luminous skin. It’s also non-comedogenic, meaning it won’t clog your pores or cause breakouts or blackheads.