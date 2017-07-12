StyleCaster
The 10 Best, Most-Gentle Facial Scrubs to Try Tonight

The 10 Best, Most-Gentle Facial Scrubs to Try Tonight

The 10 Best, Most-Gentle Facial Scrubs to Try Tonight
Photo: ImaxTree

Is it just us, or does exfoliating your face at the end of a long-ass day send you into straight-up euphoria? We mean, there’s just something weirdly satisfying about the concept of sloughing off dead skin and waking up with a soft, clear complexion. But as anyone with remotely sensitive skin knows, exfoliators often contain harsh, damaging ingredients that instead of leaving you with a Gigi Hadid-level glow, make your skin dry, irritated, and angry.

But, luckily it’s 2017, and that apricot exfoliator your mom swears by isn’t the only option out there anymore, because the market is currently loaded with soothing, gentle formulas that even super-sensitive complexions can rely on. As long as they’re used sparingly and no more than three times a week, these gentle face scrubs can help minimize breakouts, unclog pores, and keep blackheads at bay. Ahead, you’ll find the 10 best, most-gentle face scrubs known to man, including Dermalogica’s tried and true rice-based formula and Aveeno’s skin-protecting soy extract exfoliator. Shop all 10, ahead.

Best Gentle Face Scrubs-Dermalogica Daily Microfoliant
Dermalogica Daily Microfoliant

Dermalogica Daily Microfoliant, $55; at Dermalogica

Photo: Dermalogica
Best Gentle Face Scrubs-Derma E Hydrating Scrub
Derma E Hydrating Scrub

Derma E Hydrating Scrub, $13.95; at Derma E

Photo: Derma E
Best Gentle Face Scrubs-Aveeno Positively Radiant Skin Brightening Daily Scrub
Aveeno Positively Radiant Skin Brightening Daily Scrub

Aveeno Positively Radiant Skin Brightening Daily Scrub, $4.78; at Walmart

Photo: Aveeno
Best Gentle Face Scrubs-H20 Plus Elements Fresh Powder Exfoliator
H20 Plus Elements Fresh Powder Exfoliator

H20 Plus Elements Fresh Powder Exfoliator, $18; at H20 Plus

Photo: H20 Plus
Best Gentle Face Scrubs-Laura Mercier Flawless Skin Face Polish
Laura Mercier Flawless Skin Face Polish

Laura Mercier Flawless Skin Face Polish, $32; at Sephora

Photo: Laura Mercier
Best Gentle Face Scrubs-Naturopathica Oat Cleansing Facial Polish
Naturopathica Oat Cleansing Facial Polish

Naturopathica Oat Cleansing Facial Polish, $52; at Naturopathica

Photo: Naturopathica
Best Gentle Face Scrubs-Origins Never A Dull Moment Skin-Brightening Face Polisher with Fruit Extracts
Origins Never A Dull Moment Skin-Brightening Face Polisher with Fruit Extracts

Origins Never A Dull Moment Skin-Brightening Face Polisher with Fruit Extracts, $30; at Origins

 

Photo: Origins
Best Gentle Face Scrubs-Suki Rescue Exfoliate Foaming Cleanse
Suki Rescue Exfoliate Foaming Cleanse

Suki Rescue Exfoliate Foaming Cleanse, $32.95; at Dermstore

 

Photo: Suki
Best Gentle Face Scrubs-Yes To Grapefruit Daily Facial Scrub
Yes To Grapefruit Daily Facial Scrub

Yes To Grapefruit Daily Facial Scrub, $6.59; at Target

Photo: Yes To
Fresh Sugar Face Polish
Fresh Sugar Face Polish

Fresh Sugar Face Polish, $62; at Fresh 

Photo: Fresh
