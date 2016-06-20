The 8 Tried-and-True Facial Mists We Swear By for Hydrated Skin

Breeze through the STYLECASTER offices on any given afternoon and you’ll find without fail that the only thing we all collectively keep on our individual desks, aside from computers (necessary), is a face mist or five. Even the less beauty-inclined among us practically hoard them, reaching over throughout the day to uncap, spritz, and ahhhh as a midday makeup refresher, 4 pm pick-me-up, or just to take a second to chill. If a miracle concoction meant to destress, refocus, freshen, and generally revive were to ever exist, it’d probably be packaged as a face mist.

Whatever your skin type, whatever your preference, whether you prefer to go alcohol-free or bring on the astringent, at least one of the eight best facial mists, all sourced from our very own workstations, will make you a convert. And once you’ve embraced them, know that it’s totally normal to keep one in your purse, one in your bedroom, one at your desk, and one backup just in case. You haven’t totally lost it just yet.