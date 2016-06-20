The 8 Tried-and-True Facial Mists We Swear By for Hydrated Skin

Breeze through the STYLECASTER offices on any given afternoon and you’ll find without fail that the only thing we all collectively keep on our individual desks, aside from computers (necessary), is a face mist or five. Even the less beauty-inclined among us practically hoard them, reaching over throughout the day to uncap, spritz, and ahhhh as a midday makeup refresher, 4 pm pick-me-up, or just to take a second to chill. If a miracle concoction meant to destress, refocus, freshen, and generally revive were to ever exist, it’d probably be packaged as a face mist.
Whatever your skin type, whatever your preference, whether you prefer to go alcohol-free or bring on the astringent, at least one of the eight best facial mists, all sourced from our very own workstations, will make you a convert. And once you’ve embraced them, know that it’s totally normal to keep one in your purse, one in your bedroom, one at your desk, and one backup just in case. You haven’t totally lost it just yet.
This balancing alcohol-free formula, laced with essential oils such as lavender, geranium, and rosemary, was created with the sensitive-skinned in mind, which is exactly why it's remained a perennial favorite for the past 60 years.
Yon-Ka Lotion Yon-Ka, $41; at Yon-Ka
Much more than just a novelty, this soothing milky mist truly helps to hydrate dry skin with such powerful ingredients as hyaluronic acid, vitamin A, and linoleic acid. A single spritz postcleansing followed by another on top of your makeup will seal in makeup and keep skin top-notch nourished.
Pixi by Petra Hydrating Milky Mist, $15; at Pixi Beauty
Antioxidants are key for shielding skin against environmental skin agers, and this refreshing vitamin-packed mist will get the job done. Its hydrating ingredients—aloe, glycerin, and more—help to rehydrate and prevent fine lines from forming, while its firming properties strengthen skin against stressors.
Dermalogica Antioxidant Hydramist, $42; at Dermalogica
If you were to be forced to choose just one beauty product to keep on your desk all day, this one would be a serious contender: Chamomile, calendula, and aloe vera keep skin calm and soothed, and hyaluronic acid locks in the necessary moisture that skin loses over the course of the day. Plus, it's full of calming essential oils, so it's a nice placebo for daily stress, too.
Honest Beauty Elevated Hydration Replenishing Mist, $16; at Honest Beauty
You can literally buy this one by the case—need I say more? One of the O.G.s of the face-spray category, this is exactly what it seems like, which is expensive mineral water for your face. It's beloved for its super fine mist and suitability for even the most fragile, touchy skin, so you really can't go wrong with this classic.
Evian Mineral Water Facial Spray, $18; at Evian
With 100-percent-certified-organic ingredients, this subtly scented mist, made only of witch hazel, lavender, glycerin, red raspberry, calendula, spearmint, and catnip (???), is an eco-friendly choice that's perfect for all skin types. It hydrates, tightens pores, helps to curb blemishes, and acts as an excellent astringent for oily and breakout-prone skin.
Thesis Raspberry Mint Face Toner, $19.95; at Thesis Beauty
Fragrance-free, refreshing, moisturizing, and antioxidant-boosting—this soothing spray is a guaranteed winner for all. It gets its nourishing strength from grape water and grape extract, which provide protection against free radicals and keep skin feeling fresh all day long.
Caudalie Grape Water, $22; at Caudalie
Water from the brand's proprietary thermal spring has purportedly been used to soothe skin, particularly the most sensitive complexions, since 1743. (That's a long time.) Its unique composition is intended to soften irritated skin as well as calm inflammation, which makes it the perfect way to address skin that's been compromised by travel, outdoor activities, or a redness-inducing workout.
Avène Thermal Spring Water, $18; at Avène