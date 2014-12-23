Shopping Guide: Find the Best Facial Cleansing Brush for You

Scroll To See More Images

Over the past few years, beauty brands have developed small yet super powerful machines designed to give that age-old, everyday, and no less essential skincare routine of washing your face a little boost. Meet the facial brush, a handheld, deep cleansing device designed to help unclog your pores while exfoliating the dead skin cells on your face better than your average washcloth. These tools often consist of a rotating or pulsating brush head with tiny vibrating bristles that lightly scrub your skin and help promote a breakout-free, bright complexion. When used at the correct frequency (i.e. not every single day), they’ll leave you feeling refreshed and light, kind of like you just left a facialist’s office. While they can be pricey at first, these tools really pay off with all their benefits in the end.

To give you an idea of the range of brushes on the market and all the things they can do, we rounded up this helpful shopping roundup filled with amazing options that fit a variety of skincare needs and budgets. Scroll through to find the best brush for you.

The Clarisonic System

The Details: Whether you’re looking for a travel-friendly brush with one speed or a full-size facial brush system that mimics something you would experience at a spa, Clarisonic offers a decent selection of brushes with an even larger selection of oscillating brush heads that are created to fit the needs of specific skin conditions. The Mia 1 and the Mia 2 are one-speed brushes with removable heads that only target the skin on the face, while the Mia 3 offers three speeds—delicate, universal, and powerful. The Plus and the Pro devices are designed to cleanse the skin on your face at three different speeds, as well as the skin on your body with a larger brush head. These brushes work to unclog pores, cleanse, exfoliate, as well as brighten your skin depending on the brush head you choose. If you’re looking for a tool with a ton of versatility or one you can personalize based on a current skin care condition (dry, sensitive, and more), you should check out this line.

The Price: The handheld devices range in price from $100 to $265, while replacement heads ring out to about $30.

MORE: 8 Tips to Get Really Radiant Skin

Clinique Sonic System Purifying Cleansing Brush

The Details: Unlike the Clarisonic brushes, Clinique’s brush system features a oval-shaped brush head with two different types of bristles that move up and down. The brush is angled to cleanse parts of the face that are sometimes hard to reach, while the green bristles are designed specifically to deep-clean the pores in your T-zone. This waterproof system doesn’t come with multiple brush head options, but is designed with all skin types in mind.

The Price: The brush and its charger come together in a set priced at $89.50.

Proactiv Deep Cleansing Brush

The Details: The circular removable brush head features soft bristles that rotate at two speeds to remove dirt, oil, and excess makeup from the face. With only one type of head available, this device is made for those who suffer with acne.

The Price: This brush comes with Proactiv’s 3-Step Skincare product system for $30.

MORE: The Best Drugstore Facial Moisturizers

Instrumental Beauty Sonic Facial Brush

The Details: This handheld device’s bristles rotate in three speeds to free skin of dirt and oil as well as exfoliate. While this product is made specifically for the face and neck, the brand also creates brushes made for your hands, feet, body, and cellulite-prone areas like the hips and thighs.

The Price: This package comes with a handheld device, two brush heads, and a charging station for $80.

Shiseido The Skincare Cleansing Massage Brush

The Details: Not into battery-powered brushes? This is the product for you. The soft bristles are bundled in a circular pattern that you control manually by gently moving the brush up and down your skin in a massaging pattern. The brand recommends this brush be used with a foaming cleanser. Since the bristles aren’t vibrating or oscillating, this brush allows you to control the speed of the scrub. The brush also comes with a cap to protect the bristles when you’re not using it.

The Price: This brush retails for $25.