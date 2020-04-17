Clarifying Facial Cleansers to Give Your Pores a Serious Deep Clean

We all know that cleansing (at least once a day) is a critical step when it comes to your skincare routine. Not only washing your face blast away makeup, dirt and excess oils that can lead to congested pores, texture, and blemishes but opting for a deep, cleansing and clarifying face wash will give you even more benefits than standard formulas. Clarifying cleansers are often infused with exfoliating active ingredients, including alpha-hydroxy acids (glycolic, lactic, citric, malic), along with other natural pore-unclogging ingredients including charcoal, clay and witch hazel. Not only do these heavy-duty (and multi-purpose) cleansers remove makeup without the need for a double cleanse, but they also help to decongest clog pores, fade the appearance of fine lines with continuous and regular use, and soften texture from previous breakouts.

Of course, while you do want to opt for a formula that’s able to draw up impurities lurking deep in your pores, you also want to be careful to choose a cleanser that’s gentle enough, non-drying and that won’t cause a reaction (especially if you have sensitive or reactive skin). If you’re in the market for a new multifunctional clarifying cleanser, we’ve rounded up our favorite formulas for a major deep clean without irritation.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1. Weleda Clarifying Cleansing Face Gel Wash

This pore-clarifying facial cleanser is chock full of all-natural and deep cleaning ingredients, including chamomile, lavender, willow bark, and peppermint. The gel formula foams up to create a nice lather, allowing the face wash gently penetrates the pores and draw up oil, dirt, dead skin, and other impurities without leaving your skin feeling tight and irritated.

This all-natural gel cleanser harnesses the pore-refining and exfoliating properties of naturally-sourced green tea extract. The dermatologist-tested formula is also free parabens and other nasty ingredients, so it’s safe for reactive and sensitive skin types.

3. Bioré Witch Hazel Pore Clarifying Cleanser

With a blend of gentle exfoliating ingredients, including Witch Hazel along with Salicylic Acid, this deep-cleaning face wash is able to effectively break down excess sebum and dead skin to prevent future blemishes and help reduce existing ones. It also has a cooling sensation, making it a great cleanser to use in the morning.