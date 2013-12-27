The Best Moisturizing Face Sprays for Hydrated Skin

No matter how many hours of sleep we get or REM cycles we time, we wake up a groggy, half-conscious thing in the morning, for lack of a better term (“human” doesn’t quite seem to fit). It’s just part of our charm! Except for when we’re late, and should’ve been out the door fifteen minutes ago.
And that’s when facial sprays come in—they’re like dunking your head in water, or the slightly more acceptable splashing water on your face, in a handy, on-the-go form. Better yet, most sprays now do Evian one better and have moisturizing, SPFing, make-up-setting capabilities. So here, the best hydrating facial sprays for your every dilemma.
If you haven't tried facial moisturizing sprays yet, your world is about to change.
Clinique's moisturizing spray is loaded with aloe and oil-free moisture, perfect for those with sensitive skin in need of a little hydration.
Clinique Moisture Surge Face Spray, $22, Sephora
Photo:
Image via via Beautyprowl.com
"Mist Me Gently" gets brownie points for its A+ name, which makes us smile every time we reach for it. We're not exactly sure where else the relaxing comes in, but that, and its hyaluronic acid and "Yin Yang complex," are enough to keep us spritzing.
Givenchy Mist Me Gently - Instant Moisturizing & Relaxing Mist, $35, Sephora
Photo:
Image via via Beautyprowl.com
Urban Decay's spray is a morning lifesaver, moisturizing in a flash and with SPF 8 to boot. Not exactly a lot, but better than nothing on the tough days.
Urban Decay Guardian Angel, Spray Moisturizer, $29, Beauty.com
Photo:
Image via shop.makeup-artist.com.ua
Loaded with an Aqua Sponge Complex™, Mineral and Amino Acid Blend and Red Ginseng Complex, AmorePacific's spray moisturizer means refreshing business. We're intimidated, but impressed.
AmorePacific Moisture Bound Skin Energy Hydration Delivery System, $35, Sephora
Photo:
Image via Wanelo
Targeted to oily skin types, Jane Iredale's spray has antioxidants aplenty to fight free-radical damage with pomegranate extracts. We're a little disappointed that they haven't collaborated with POM juice yet, but there's always tomorrow.
Jane Iredale POMMISST Hydration Spray, $27, Dermstore
Photo:
Image via The Cosmetic Market
Boots' option is beautifully to the point, with one of the shortest ingredient lists we've seen in a long time. At the top? Aqua (Water), the original hydrator.
Boots No7 Facial Hydrating Water Spray, $9.99, Drugstore.com
Photo:
Image via Target
Formulated without all the bad stuff, as is the Josie Maran way, this mist takes luxury to a new level with balancing Moroccan Rose Oil. We're buying in. Aromatherapy is real in our hearts, and that's all that matters.
Josie Maran Rosey Mist Refreshing Rose Water, $24, Sephora
Photo:
Image via Wanelo
Mario Badescu's gentle spray is great for those with sensitive skin, and both hydrates and sets makeup for the day.
Mario Badescu Facial Spray With Aloe, Herb and Rosewater, $7, Ulta
Photo:
Image via Kit Cosmetics
The Hydra-Pure Smart Spray just looks scientific, and luckily, its contents uphold our superficial judgement. Packed with Tea Tree and Peppermint Essential Oils for a soothing one-two punch, the spray refreshes makeup as it helps out skin.
Dr. Dennis Gross Skin Care Hydra-Pure Smart Spray, $18.79, Soap.com
Photo:
Image via Shopmasc.com