Are Facial Rollers The Key to a Snatched Jawline?

For years, I wrote off facial rollers as an unnecessary gimmick—I mean how could simply rubbing a dual-ended stone or metal gadget all over your face really yield any kind of visible results, right? To be fair, I’m admittedly pretty low maintenance when it comes to my beauty routine, and also pretty skeptical of the never-ending cycle of new beauty fads—especially ones that are suspiciously endorsed by Instagram gurus and YouTubers— but I’ve recently become curiously intrigued by these beauty tools.

Facial rollers are most commonly used to promote enhanced blood circulation, which in turn helps your serums and moisturizers absorb better into the skin, thereby making them more effective. Facial rollers are also touted for their ability to reduce puffiness and promote a more chiseled jawline almost instantly. Massaging your skin with one of these praised tools helps to promote circulation and lymphatic drainage. We have lymphatic channels all over our body to help our immune system ward off infection. Because they don’t have valves, fluid can pool easily, causing puffiness and swelling.

Lymphatic channels can become full of fluid due to a myriad of different causes, from dehydration, sleeping on your face, and even seasonal allergies. Using a tool to massage your face is also thought to help relax muscle tension from teeth clenching and aid in releasing blocked-up toxins that cause fluid retention and less definition across your contours. Long story short, I’ve been using them religiously for the past few months, and I guess you can say I’m now a reformed believer in these little gadgets. Ahead, I’ve rounded up a few of my favorites to test out for yourself.

1. NuFACE Advanced Facial Toning Kit

Founded by two long-term aestheticians, the NuFace Trinity device harnesses the lifting anti-aging powers of microcurrent technology, which stimulates blood flow, tones your contours and minimizes fine lines. This device also comes with two additional attachments; one LED light for minimizing wrinkles and one designed specifically for the delicate skin around the lip and eyes. It’s basically like giving your skin and facial structure a full-body workout.

2. June Berry Rose Quartz Face Roller and Gua Sha Set

This set contains two facial rose-quartz massaging devices to enhance your jawline and reduce puffiness. The gua sha tool helps to tone and chisel and define your facial contours, while the jade roller works to reduce swelling and facial bloat (especially when you keep it in your freezer). When used together, these two skin-enhancing tools work to smooth, lift and de-puff instantly.

3. Yeamon Beauty Bar 24k Golden Pulse Facial Face Massager

This two-in-one pulsating facial massager stimulates blood flow to the skin for a healthy, rosy glow while also lifting and firming your jawlines for a defined contour. One end of the massager features a T-shaped electric-powered (six-hundred vibrations per minute) tool to enhance circulation, while the second 3D shaped side gives you an instant lift.