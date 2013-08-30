Best Face Powders to Replace Your Bronzer For Fall

We’ve all heard it, known it, lived it: If you love something, let it go. And while we’re not completely sure where the quote came from, one thing’s for sure. They were definitely talking about bronzer. No doubt about it, they were referring to that late summer moment when sweeping on the bronze just doesn’t feel quite right anymore, and even though it’s been good to you these long, hot months (you’ll always have July), it’s time to part ways.
But don’t worry, we’ve got your rebound. Fall’s face powder game has stepped all the way up, with options that do everything from replicating candlelight to making contouring easier than clicking on this article about how to contour. Which is already easy, so we’re talking pretty easy. In all seriousness, powders have come a long way. Finely-milled textures and micro-finish shimmers have sent obvious glitter packing, leaving a flattering, soft-focused renaissance in its wake. We’re not the biggest fans of change, but if anything’s going to take our beloved bronzer’s place, we’re glad we’ve got the above to choose from.
Pack your bronzer away for the season in favor of these perfect face powders.
We were a little doubtful that a powder could noticeably change how light hits our face, but this one's like a romantic little Italian bistro in a compact, dim, flattering light and all. Also available in finishes like "Ethereal, Mood and Radiant," Hourglass has a subtly amazing winner with this one.
Hourglass Ambient Lighting Powder, $45, Sephora
Photo:
Image via Empower Network/Image via Empower Network
This powder's like a mini-lesson in color theory, the shades claiming to brighten and fight both redness and sallowness. That's all great, but our favorite part is unabashedly the manual grinder that lets you decide how much powder to use (we've had about five too many "loose powder gone wild" experiences).
Stila Set & Correct Baked Powder Trio, $34, Sephora
Photo:
Image via Harvey Nichols/Image via Harvey Nichols
A solid incarnation of their liquid highlighter, this Sephora exclusive's better for all-over dusting with a perfectly glowy, peachy-gold shade.
Becca Shimmering Skin Perfector Pressed, $38, Sephora
Photo:
Image via Wanelo/Image via Wanelo
Too Faced's Candlelight powder diffuses light to give skin a softer finish and distract from whatever needs distracting, which is all we really want from a powder. We like that it's subtler and more finely-milled than your average powder, making it versatile and everyday-wearable.
Too Faced Absolutely Invisible Candlelight Powder, $30, Sephora
Photo:
Image via Wanelo/Image via Wanelo
Admittedly on the super-pricy side, Koh Gen Do's powder diffuses and veils skin like a pro. It's worth a trip to Sephora just to feel this one. The finely milled powder is like silk, and if you're willing to make the splurge, it comes with a brush, brush case and soft cloth compact bag.
Koh Gen Do Premium Pressed Powder, $73, Sephora
Photo:
Image via Barney's/Image via Barney's
You can practically feel the quality emanating from this creamy highlighter's heavy black case. And though it's not exactly a powder, we had to make an exception. It actually does give us the "incredibly radiant complexion" and "dewy veil of luminosity" that its description promises.
Edward Bess All Over Seduction, $38, Sephora
Photo:
Image via Colette/Image via Colette
Ever watched a star shower in the middle of an open field, no lights for miles except for those in the sky above you? Yeah, neither have we. Luckily, Kevyn Aucoin's Celestial powder means we can get the same lighting effect without losing beauty sleep.
Kevyn Aucoin Beauty 'The Celestial' Powder, $44, Nordstrom
Photo:
Image via Barney's /Image via Barney's
Korres contouring trio comes with everything you need to enhance your bone structure (or fake another completely, we don't judge), but we also love using them separately, because each is great on their own. A triple threat if we've ever seen one.
Korres Magic Light Contouring Trio, $28, Sephora
Photo:
Image via Beauty.com/Image via Beauty.com