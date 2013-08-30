Best Face Powders to Replace Your Bronzer For Fall

We’ve all heard it, known it, lived it: If you love something, let it go. And while we’re not completely sure where the quote came from, one thing’s for sure. They were definitely talking about bronzer. No doubt about it, they were referring to that late summer moment when sweeping on the bronze just doesn’t feel quite right anymore, and even though it’s been good to you these long, hot months (you’ll always have July), it’s time to part ways.

But don’t worry, we’ve got your rebound. Fall’s face powder game has stepped all the way up, with options that do everything from replicating candlelight to making contouring easier than clicking on this article about how to contour. Which is already easy, so we’re talking pretty easy. In all seriousness, powders have come a long way. Finely-milled textures and micro-finish shimmers have sent obvious glitter packing, leaving a flattering, soft-focused renaissance in its wake. We’re not the biggest fans of change, but if anything’s going to take our beloved bronzer’s place, we’re glad we’ve got the above to choose from.

