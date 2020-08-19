Fast-Absorbing Face Oils That Won’t Leave Your Skin Feeling Greasy

It may seem kind of counterintuitive, but it turns out that those of us with oily and combination skin actually don’t need to avoid facial oil like the plague. Of course, there are plenty of exceptions to this “rule,” but for the most part, if you opt for the right face oil formula that’s well suited for your skin type, it shouldn’t clog your pores, leave you feeling like an oil slick, or cause breakouts.

Oil primers are the latest iteration to hit the makeup-prepping beauty category, and their relatively newfound fame didn’t come about for no reason. Face oils are surprisingly excellent for prepping the skin before applying your foundation, concealer, and other complexion products because they give you a solid dose of hydration and bestows your blank canvas with a nice slip to work with. With that being said, of course, to combat the excess grease you’re afraid of, you want to opt for a formula that absorbs into the skin quickly rather than sitting on top and leaving you with a shiny base.

Face oils are also great because they give the skin a super subtle, healthy-looking sheen (sheen, not shine) without leaving you extra dewy or oily. Naturally, depending on your finish preference, you can always add more or less of the oil to achieve the desired result. Ahead, we’ve lined up some of our non-greasy face oils for a healthy glow.

1. Palmer's Coco Butter Skin Therapy Oil

This affordable, multi-use facial oil is infused with a blend of gentle yet effective anti-aging ingredients, including retinol, vitamins C and E, and blemish-reducing rosehip oil. The formula absorbs into the skin super quickly, making it perfect for wearing under makeup.

2. Herbivore Lapis Face Oil

This lightweight and non-greasy face oil is truly one of my favorite formulas of all time. It’s infused with blue tansy, which helps reduce inflammation, redness, and prevents breakouts. The clarifying yet hydrating oil is also vegan-friendly.

3. Naturium Virgin Marula Face Oil

Because marula oil is naturally abundant in brightening and free-radical-blocking vitamin C, this lightweight oil helps to tackle dullness and sallow tones, while moisturizing the skin. The super non-greasy formula won’t clog pores or lead to blackheads, but the moisture repairing properties counteract any irritation from the vitamin C.