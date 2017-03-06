13 Best Face Mists That Will Give You an Instant Glow

There’s nothing worse (OK, there are many, many worse things, but go with it) than looking in the mirror at noon and seeing that your previously glowing, moisturized skin has somehow dissolved into a pile of flakes and dullness. Like, what do you do? You can’t really slather a thick cream over your foundation and head back to your meeting with a patchy, globbed-up face, but the idea of sitting with tight, Crypt-Keeper skin for another seven hours sounds equally horrible. Which is why we’re so obsessed with the new wave of face mists that don’t just refresh your skin, but actually replenish the moisture you’ve lost throughout the day. Yup.
While many water-based face mists can actually dry out your skin (the water molecules bind to the moisture in your skin, then evaporate it all away), these face mists are formulated with coconut water, aloe, fruit and nut oils, and antioxidants that help restore your skin’s moisture barrier while giving you a Gigi Hadid-worthy glow. Click through to see our favorites, then promptly buy them all for your purse, your medicine cabinet, your desk, your nightstand, your glove compartment…
Pixi Vitamin Wakeup Mist
Pixi Vitamin Wakeup Mist, $15; at Pixi
Pixi
S.W. Basics Rosewater Spray
S.W. Basics
Missha Time Revolution The First Treatment Essence Mist
Missha Time Revolution The First Treatment Essence Mist, $20; at Missha
Missha
Plant Re: Fresh Organic Toning Facial Mist
Plant Re: Fresh Organic Toning Facial Mist, $12; at Plant
Plant
Allies of Skin Molecular Saviour Toner Mist
Allies of Skin
Too Cool For School Coconut Milky Mist
Too Cool For School Coconut Milky Mist, $14; at Sephora
Too Cool For School
Lumion Oxygen Mist + HOCL
Lumion Oxygen Mist + HOCL, $24; at Lumion
Lumion
Algenist Splash Hydrating Setting Mist
Algenist Splash Hydrating Setting Mist, $35; at Algenist
Algenist
Herbivore Rose Hibiscus Hydrating Face Mist
Herbivore Rose Hibiscus Hydrating Face Mist, $32; at Herbivore
Herbivore
Odacité Aloe + Immortelle Hydra-Repair Treatment Mist
Odacité Aloe + Immortelle Hydra-Repair Treatment Mist, $39; at Odacité
Odacité
Peter Thomas Roth Cucumber De-Tox Water Mist
Peter Thomas Roth Cucumber De-Tox Water Mist, $28; at Ulta
Ulta
Origins Energy-Boosting Treatment Lotion Mist
Origins Energy-Boosting Treatment Lotion Mist, $21.50; at Origins
Origins
Kopari Coconut Rose Toner
Kopari Coconut Rose Toner, $24; at Kopari
Kopari