These Hydrating Face Mists Will Quench Your Skin’s Thirst Fast

Face mists are one of the more underrated skincare categories in the beauty sphere if you ask me. Not only do they feel amazing when you spritz them on sweaty skin during a hot day or long flight, but they also double as glow-boosting setting sprays to make your makeup look a bit more natural—especially if you’re looking to avoid topping your base off with cakey finishing powders or glittery highlighter to perfect a faux glow. A few spritzes of setting spray can magically transfer an over-powdered, chalky effect into a seamless, skin-like finish instantly.

While these hydrating tonics won’t necessarily lend you the same makeup-extending superpowers as mattifying setting sprays, there’s something to be said about glowy skin and the natural, flattering fading of makeup throughout the day. Aside from their makeup-enhancing benefits, these facial mists are also amazing on bare skin as well. Not only do they help your skin retain moisture, but they also soothe and calm irritation, which can help tone down redness or heat-induced flushing. Whether you’re using them to refresh and set your makeup or as skincare, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite formulas to add to your own collection stat.

1. Evian Face Spray

Sourced from natural mineral water from the French Alps, this iconic facial spray has become a cult beauty product for a slew of reasons. Not only is it pH neutral and safe for all skin types, but it’s also packaged with an ozone-friendly spritzer.

2. Olay Ultimate Hydration Essence

This refreshing facial mist is perfect for reviving stale makeup after a few hours of wear or applied before the rest of your skincare products to lock in moisture. It’s also a great gym bag beauty essential because it’s infused with cooling ingredients like cucumber and white mint.

3. Honest Beauty Elevated Hydration Mist

Chock full of hydrating and soothing ingredients like Hyaluronic Acid, aloe, and watermelon extract, this skin-loving spritz is perfect for all skin types and anyone who loves a healthy glow. It’s also free of common skin irritants like parabens, synthetic fragrances, and harsh dyes.