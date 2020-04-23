Skin-Refreshing Face Mist Sets Because You Can Never Have Too Many

If skincare products are your beauty obsession, here’s another item to add to your shopping cart (sorry, wallet). While body sprays are slowly creeping their way back into our bathroom cabinets, your money maker — aka your complexion — could use a spritzer, too. And since face mists are the number one item beauty professionals and gurus alike have kept on rotation for years, we’re thinking you should follow suit.

Face mists are literally what their name suggests: fresh-smelling formulas you lightly spray over your face to uplift your mood, for a boost of hydration and to revitalize fading makeup looks before a meeting, lunch or happy hour. Each mist is formulated to serve a specific purpose: Some face mists lock in your makeup look, others refresh the skin or contain anti-aging properties — some are even fragranced to help ease anxiety.

But note, there are no rules to when and how to use these face mists. You can take them on the go or store them in your fridge to add a cooling sensation to your spritz. You can use them to dampen makeup brushes and sponges for easy application or seal in your makeup. The possibilities are endless and the results are always flawless. To help you find the ideal bottle for your vanity, purse or desk, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite face mist sets below.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1. Mario Badescu Spritz Mist and Glow Facial Spray Collection Trio

You may recognize Mario Badescu as the skincare brand of the stars: A-listers like Bella Hadid, Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian and even Naomi Campbell have sung its praises across social media. But these face mists are approved by us mere mortals, too. The Spritz Mist and Glow Facial Spray Collection is made up of a merry trio of face mists that can be used interchangeably throughout the day: The Aloe, Herbs and Rosewater spray revives dry and distressed skin making it the perfect afternoon pick up for your complexion; the Aloe, Cucumber and Green Tea mist should be added to your morning routine for a gentle, refreshing wake up call; and a blend of Aloe, Chamomile and Lavender acts as a soothing, hydrating mist sets your skin before you sleep.

2. MARGANO Moroccan Rose Water Facial Toner

Don’t have a green thumb? Now you can wake up and actually smell the roses without ever touching a flower bed thanks to this floral face mist from MARGANO. The formula boasts a garden-like scent and is swimming with organic botanical ingredients, including the highest-quality distilled Moroccan rose water, natural witch hazel and aloe vera. This dewy complexion tonic is anti-everything: anti-aging, antioxidant, anti-bacterial and anti-inflammation. Translation: It’s the kind of overachiever you want to be friends with. Add a few spritz to your daily routine to eliminate wrinkles, reduce break-outs and rehydrate dry skin.

3. Pearlessence Hydration On-the-Go Face Mist Trio Set

Your skincare routine doesn’t have to stop just because you’re MIA. Granted, not every staple product in your rotation is going to be travel-friendly, but these face mists from Pearlessence were made to jet set. The boxed set includes three mists: Aloe + Rose Water, Chamomile + White Tea, and Aloe + Green Tea that come in two-fluid-ounce bottles you can pack in your carry on or toss in your purse. Use them as part of your daily skincare routine, a mid-afternoon pick-me-up or a much-needed skin refresh post workout.