The 9 Best Face Masks for All Types of Oily Skin (Yes, Even Yours!)

There’s something so unglamorous about describing your face as “oily,” as if it’s somehow a bad thing. As if having skin that lubricates itself really, really well—sometimes too well—is unsightly. But it’s not. It’s natural! And frankly, you’ll likely have fewer wrinkles later in life because of your oil slicks (so long as you use sunscreen, obviously). So we say to one and all: Let your oily flag fly, and throw away the piles of oil-blotting sheets in your purse.
Well, that sounds nice in theory, at least. But if you aren’t a fan of your oily skin or the breakouts that can come with it, we found the very best face masks for (almost) every type of oily complexion, perfectly curated for the matte-seekers of the world. Now you can tone down the spotlight on your face and let your inner shine take center stage.
A version of this article was originally published in September 2016.
For Oily Skin That Desperately Needs Minimized Pores...
Korres Pomegranate AHA & Enzymes Resurfacing Mask, available at Amazon
Korres
Korres.
For Oily Skin That Needs a Good Spot Treatment...
Fresh Umbrian Clay Pore Purifying Face Mask, available at Amazon
Fresh
Fresh.
For Oily Skin That Likes to Multitask...
Neutrogena Deep Clean Long-Last Shine Control Facial Cleanser/Mask, available at Amazon
Photo:
Neutrogena.
For Oily Skin That Gets Greasy by Noon...
Mario Badescu Special Mask for Oily Skin, available at Amazon
Photo:
Mario Badescu.
For Oily Skin That Likes to Breakout...
Origins Clear Improvement Active Charcoal Mask to Clear Pores, available at Amazon
Origins
Origins.
For Oily Skin That's a Bit Sensitive...
boscia Green Tea Mattifying Hydrogel Sheet Mask, $6; at boscia
boscia
boscia.
For Oily Skin with a Few Dry Patches...
Botanics Shine Away Ionic Clay Mask, $16.99; at Ulta
Botanics
Botanics.
For Oily Skin That Looks Dull...
Formula 10.0.6 Pore Be Pure Skin-Clarifying Mask, available at Amazon
Photo:
Formula 10.0.6.
For Oily Skin with a Whole Bunch of Problems...
GLAMGLOW Supermud Clearing Treatment, available at Amazon
GLAMGLOW
GLAMGLOW