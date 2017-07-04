The 7 Best Face Masks For Soothing Angry, Acne-Prone Skin

We’re going to drop a surprising fact on you: Pimples suck. Not only do they itch like crazy and hurt when touched, but add in the intense summer heat, plus a few layers of sweaty, crease-y makeup, and you’ve got a recipe for super-irritated, broken-out skin. But contrary to what you might think, aggressively treating your blemishes with a zillion spot treatments and acne creams can actually lead to more zits. Yup—the more you dry out and irritate your skin, the more your skin overproduces oil to compensate, leading to clogged pores, blackheads, and pimples. Fun, right?

We know; you might not feel like playing nice with your acne, but trust us when we say that being as gentle with your face as possible will help heal your skin and reduce further breakouts. So we rounded up the best face masks to calm angry, irritated, acne-prone skin, all of which contain soothing ingredients, like chamomile, cucumber, and aloe vera to gently fight inflammation and redness. Click through to see our favorites, and get ready to hear your skin literally sigh with relief tonight.