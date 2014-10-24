The Best Face Mask For Your Skin Type

Face masks are all for improving your skin, but if you use the wrong kind you may end up doing more harm than good. There’s a bunch of different formulas for face masks on the market today, and it’s for a good reason – they’re each designed for different skin types. With all the variety, things can get confusing, so we’re here to clear them up for you so you can clear up your skin, whatever your problem may be.

Oily/combination skin: Those with oily or combination skin will benefit most from using a clay mask, since clay is great for removing excess oil. Try a clay mask like Freeman’s Feeling Beautiful Clay Purifying Facial Mask, which will also deep clean your pores without completely drying out your skin.

Dry/sensitive skin: Unlike those with oily/combination skin, people who have dry or sensitive skin will not need a mask to reduce oil, but one that adds moisture instead. Using a moisturizing or hydrating mask like GlamGlow’s Thirstymud Hydrating Treatment will replenish and calm your skin.

Dull skin: If you have dull skin, chances are you’re looking to liven things up a bit. To do so, we recommend using either an exfoliating mask, like Derma E’s Exfoliating Mask with Fruit Enzymes, or a radiance mask, like Boscia’s Bright White Mask. While the exfoliating mask will scrub away all your dead skin cells and leave you with a fresh layer, radiance masks contain whitening ingredients that work to brighten your skin tone.

Problem skin: If you suffer from problem skin, opt for a purifying mask as it will work to draw out your imperfections. Using one, like Queen Helene’s Mint Julep Mask, will dry up your acne, rinse away blackheads, and help shrink larger pores.

Mature skin: If you have mature skin, a firming mask is the one for you. Using one, like Murad’s Age-Diffusing Firming Mask, will tighten and lift the appearance of your skin by softening the look of fine lines and wrinkles.

Normal skin: If you have normal skin, consider yourself lucky, because your options are endless. You can pretty much use any kind of mask you want, so go crazy and try them all to see which one works best for you!