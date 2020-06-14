Natural Foundations That Look Like Actual Skin

Scroll To See More Images

If you’ve been seeking a natural-looking foundation that looks like your skin—only a little bit better, opting for a formula that offers a luminous finish reminiscent of that coveted, post-workout glow—without the sweaty face and exercise-induced flush, of course—is going to be your best bet. Unfortunately, it can definitely be a challenge to find foundations that strike the right balance between dewy and matte, but the perfect in-between that looks like real skin.

Of course, in order to get the look of healthy, radiant skin, it’s also essential to make sure you’re doing some solid skincare prep before you apply your base. Similarly, if you apply heaps of matte foundation and dry setting powders over top, you’ll be counteracting the luminous effect. In short, the key to achieving a natural-looking glow with a filtered, soft-focus effect is by mastering the right balance (and formulas) of skincare prep and radiant foundations that will leave your skin looking diffused and gleaming. Ahead, here are some of our favorite skin-like foundations that are glowing and complexion-enhancing, without adding too much shine.

1. Maybelline New York Fit Me Dewy + Smooth Foundation

This luminous foundation feels weightless and breathable on the skin, and the natural finish is slightly dewy without leaving the skin looking greasy or feeling oily.

2. Revlon ColorStay Makeup

For those who are more prone to getting shiny throughout the day (especially in the t-zone area) this comfortable matte foundation is a great choice for keeping oil at bay without looking mask-like.

3. L'Oreal Paris Cosmetics True Match Super-Blendable Foundation

This creamy formula looks natural and luminous, and never looks cakey or feels heavy on the skin. The buildable coverage makes it easy to customize your look.