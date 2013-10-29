Dry Skin: The Best Face Creams to Moisturize Your Face

Whether it’s only because of the cold weather or you experience it year round, dry skin is never fun. It can be easily irritated, makeup doesn’t sit as well and sometimes, it can be downright embarrassing. Luckily, dry skin doesn’t have to stay that way. Once you find an exfoliator that buffs away dull, dead skin and a cleanser that hydrates as it cleans, all you need is a good lotion to keep your once-dry skin in tip top shape.
Finding a lotion that works well for dry skin can be a little tough, though, because if a moisturizer is too heavy, it tends to look greasy or clog pores. To help you get smooth, glowing skin, we’ve rounded up eight of the best face creams specifically formulated to work on dry skin. Take a look at the face creams above!
More From Beauty High:
7 Tricks to Get Rid of Dry Skin
10 Things No One Ever Tells You About Dry Skin
10 Body Oils to Soothe Dry Winter Skin
Hydrate your dry skin with these amazing face lotions!
Besides just being ultra hydrating for dry skin, this overnight cream contains Alguronic Acid, which is shown to increase cellular regeneration and decrease melanin production, making skin practically like new.
Algenist Overnight Restorative Cream, $90, Sephora.com
We love this dry skin lotion from Cetaphil because it helps to moisturize dry skin without the oily, greasy after-feel.
Cetaphil Daily Advance Ultra Hydrating Lotion for Dry, Sensitive Skin, $10.99, Drugstore.com
Not only does this cream from Clinique give your skin a major surge in moisture, it also gives lasting, 24 hour hydration so you're covered for an entire day. Plus, when you use it regularly, it builds up your skin's natural barrier to keep out environmental irritants.
Clinique Moisture Surge Intense, $37, Sephora.com
A super emollient cream and a treatment for skin conditions like eczema and atopic dermatitis, this Ultra Repair Cream is safe for sensitive skin and it's perfect for colder weather hydration.
First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Cream, $$28, Sephora.com
Don't let the fact that this cream is lightweight fool you. Dr. Jart+'s Ceramidin Cream is light as air, but one of the most hydrating creams on the market. Plus, it enhances the skin's natural moisture over time, giving you the smooth, soft skin you always wanted.
Dr. Jart+ Ceramidin Cream, $48, Sephora.com
99% natural and a non-greasy formula, this cream oil from Josie Maran works to moisturize the driest of skin, hydrate lips and make your skin simply glow.
Josie Maran Argan Infinity Cream Intensive Creamy Oil, $28, Sephora.com
If you're looking for a dry skin treatment that also helps in the anti-aging department, look no further than this facial oil. Formulated with a high fatty acid content, it absorbs into the skin quickly for long lasting, non-greasy hydration.
Marula Pure Marula Facial Oil, $78, Sephora.com
A classic product that's been around for generations, Pond's Dry Skin Cream works to deeply moisturize dry skin without clogging pores. Plus, it gives you smooth, radiant skin for a drugstore price. That's a win-win.
Pond's Dry Skin Cream, $8.15, Soap.com