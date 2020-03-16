The Most Ultra-Pigmented, Blendable, Need-It-Now Eyeshadow

We’re only a few months into 2020 and we already have our favorites when it comes to eye makeup. That’s why we rounded up the best eyeshadows of 2020—so far, that is. All we want right now is soft, blendable, buildable color in neutrals and brights. Something about warm weather makes us want to experiment with color and new formulas like shimmers and foils. Don’t’ worry—it’s all here and at every price point.

This past award season proved bright eyeshadow, especially pink, is hotter than ever. Celebrities walked the red carpet with rosy eyes both bold and dramatic and a subtle wash of color. These eyeshadows, in singles and palettes, can help you achieve the trendy look. And if pink isn’t your thing, give another pastel a shot. We’re loving mint green and lavender just as much, as well as sky blue and, surprisingly, yellow.

You don’t have to spend a million dollars to get the look. Stellar eyeshadow comes in all price points now. If you’re feeling luxe, Chanel will have you dripping in dramatic color. And if you’re looking for everyday neutrals and laid-back hues, E.L.F. and Lorac have got you covered. More of a trendy eyeshadow-lover? Give Huda Beauty or Marc Jacobs Beauty a try. Shop all of our favorites below, and check back for more.

Huda Beauty Nude Obsessions Eyeshadow Palette

We told you how much we loved these mini palettes in February. With nine hues, they’re an easy way to get the trendy pastel makeup look.

Glossier Skywash

While we weren’t in love with every shade of this matte shadow, we can’t stop wearing the ones we did unexpectedly fall for. They’re easy to apply, shimmer-free and truly do stay on all day.

Marc Jacobs Beauty See-quins Glam Glitter Liquid Eyeshadow

For shimmer lovers, this easy-to-wear liquid eyeshadow in six glimmering shades goes on with a ton of pigment and stays put.

E.L.F. Bite Size Eyeshadow Palette

These tiny affordable eyeshadow palettes are flying off the shelves—for good reason. You get four soft shadows for less than $1 each.

Lorac Palette Eyeshadow Kit

Get back to the basics with eight smooth matte eyeshadows to line, shade and define eyes.

Chanel Stylo Ombre Et Contour Eyeshadow Liner Khôl

Swipe this creamy all-in-one eye pen all over your lid for dramatic shadow that lasts.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.