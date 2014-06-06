The Best Eyeshadow Sticks That Won’t Crease on Your Lids

No one has the time or patience for eyeshadow that settles into the crease on your lids. After you spend a chunk of time on getting your smokey eye just right, there’s just about nothing worse than seeing it melt before your eyes, quite literally. The easiest way to make sure your eyeshadow stays put? Use long-wear, waterproof, or just plain amazing eyeshadow that comes in the form of a stick.

Easy to toss in your makeup bag (which makes for mess-free travel!) and even easier application, eyeshadow sticks have quickly become our go to when we’re focusing on gorgeous eye makeup versus a bold lip look for the day. Above, we’ve pulled together the best eyeshadow sticks on the market. Seriously, they won’t crease on you.

