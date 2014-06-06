The Best Eyeshadow Sticks That Won’t Crease on Your Lids

No one has the time or patience for eyeshadow that settles into the crease on your lids. After you spend a chunk of time on getting your smokey eye just right, there’s just about nothing worse than seeing it melt before your eyes, quite literally. The easiest way to make sure your eyeshadow stays put? Use long-wear, waterproof, or just plain amazing eyeshadow that comes in the form of a stick.
Easy to toss in your makeup bag (which makes for mess-free travel!) and even easier application, eyeshadow sticks have quickly become our go to when we’re focusing on gorgeous eye makeup versus a bold lip look for the day. Above, we’ve pulled together the best eyeshadow sticks on the market. Seriously, they won’t crease on you.
Besides the fact that this eye stick from Buxom is waterproof, it's also meant for three kinds of uses: shadow, liner, and smokey eyes. Talk about a multi-tasker!
Buxom Waterproof Smoky Eye Stick, $19, Sephora.com
Find the best eyeshadow color for your eye color with Almay's Intense i-Color Shadow Sticks, which are dual-ended for some double duty beauty.
Almay Intense i-Color Shadow Stick, $7.99, Drugstore.com
The eyeshadow equivalent to Clinique's Chubby Stick for Lips, the Shadow Tint is the perfect size and shape for your eyeshadow needs, plus it stays on like nobody's business.
Clinique Chubby Stick Shadow Tint, $17, Sephora.com
Once you apply this shadow stick from Mally Beauty, it won't move until you introduce it to some eye makeup remover. With just a hint of shimmer and a pretty pastel color range, use this product for both day and nighttime looks.
Mally Beauty Shadow Sticks, $25, Beauty.com
Quite possibly the easiest product ever for smokey eyes, this shadow stick from Revlon is all you need to get the smoked out look — and it'll really stay.
Revlon ColorStay Smoky Eyeshadow Stick, $8.99, Drugstore.com
One of the most pigmented shadow sticks we've ever come across, Rimmel's Shadow Stick is our go to for bold eye makeup looks.
Rimmel Scandal Eyes Shadow Stick, $4.49, Drugstore.com
This crayon was designed to prevent creasing and fading, plus it's got anti-aging properties (which is super important for the delicate eye area).
Jouer Creme Eyeshadow Crayon, $24, Beauty.com
Designed for hours of wear with a waterproof formula, this shadow stick from Bobbi Brown can be used to shade, highlight, or smoke up your peepers.
Bobbi Brown Long Wear Cream Eyeshadow Stick, $28, Sephora.com