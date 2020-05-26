Portable Eyeshadow Sticks That Don’t Skimp on Color Payoff

Scroll To See More Images

Don’t get us wrong; we love traditional eyeshadows. From multi-pan palettes to single shadows, glitter formulas, and everything in between, but some of these products aren’t very on-the-go or travel-friendly. Not only are powder eyeshadows more susceptible to breaking, but they can also be pretty messy, leaving you with ample fallout and a major hassle—especially if you’ve hit the snooze button before a big meeting one too many times and are running pretty late. Palettes may have all of the shades that you need (and probably more than you need) but they’re not exactly portable. They won’t fit in your purse, and when you pack them on your carry-on you run the risk of your pricey palette shattering into pieces—one of the worst beauty tragedies to experience.

Sure, you could use your favorite lipstick as a makeshift shadow, but then you’re compromising color payoff, pigmentation, and versatility. The best solution? A solid and long-wearing eyeshadow stick that you can easily toss in your handbag for touchups and on-the-go fixes. These lightweight, compact, and long-wearing sticks allow for the utmost color payoff in a limited amount of space. Scroll through below to check out our favorite formulas to add to your collection.

1. Julep Eyeshadow 101 Crème to Powder Eyeshadow Stick

Available in nineteen unique and universally-flattering shades, this petite eyeshadow stick delivers impeccable color payoff without fallout or transferring onto your clothing. It’s also designed with a convenient sponge tip to help you blend or smudge for a smokey eye look.

2. Mally Beauty Evercolor Shadow Stick

This transfer-proof product is perfect for toting in your bag for last-minute touchups and makeup changes. The smear-resistant formula stays put on your lids all day long without feeling dry and uncomfortable.

3. WUNDER2 Super Stay Stick Eyeshadow

This comfortable formula not only allows you to build up pigment seamlessly, but the concentrated formula also lasts up to sixteen hours without creasing, caking, or giving you dreaded raccoon eyes.