Affordable Eyeshadow Brushes to Define Your Crease

Whether you’re a well-versed pro or a beginner trying to still refine their craft, applying eyeshadow (regardless of the look at hand) takes some practice—even if you’re a bona fide natural. However, aside from watching video tutorials online and plenty of trial-and-error in front of your mirror—along with some guaranteed failed attempts at a smokey eye or cut crease look—there are a couple of essentials that can absolutely make or break your final look.

Of course, the eyeshadow formula you choose is important. You need a powder, cream, or liquid that stays put while still being blendable enough to work with. Aside from the product, finding the right brush is equally as important as a factor—especially when we’re talking about contouring the eye or creating a dynamic, multi-shade look. Generally speaking, a good crease brush is going to be one with that’s versatile enough to help you blend and contour a natural look or a full-on glam eye. Ahead, we’ve rounded up some of our favorites to try out for yourself.

1. NYX PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP Pro Crease Brush

This narrow eyeshadow brush is designed with a dome-shaped tip, allowing to contour, blend, and build your look whether you’re going for a dramatic effect or all-natural look.

2. Beauty Junkees Tapered Blending Eyeshadow Brush

This tapered blending brush is perfect for softening and smudging out harsh lines in the crease or creating a smoldering smokey eye without risking massive fall out in the process.

3. Sigma Beauty Professional E45

This premium fluffy crease brush helps to blend and define while helping to smooth out excess product and unwanted hard lines from over-applying. The fine yet firm bristles feel soft to the touch but are still dense enough to get the job done.