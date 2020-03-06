9 Must-Have Eyeliners, Because Floating Liner is the New Cat Eye

Scroll To See More Images

While winged liner, a cat-eye, will be a classic forever, there’s a new eyeliner trend in town that’s gaining speed: floating liner. And if you’re going to try the trend, you’ll need to shop some of the best eyeliners of 2020—so far. We saw the trend on celebrities including Dove Cameron, Yara Shahidi and Jodie Turner-Smith all in different iterations. Each rocked silver, black and blue respectively in totally fresh and new ways.

The best way to describe floating eyeliner is basically any line around the eyes that’s not anchored to anything else. It’s at least mostly not on the lash line. Instead, the line is more in the eyelid crease or to the sides where a cat-eye would be. Floating eyeliner is all about creativity so you can go a little crazy with it and it still looks trendy. You can get wild with colors and textures, too. Black is always chic when it comes to eyeliner but colorful hues of blue and pink feel new. Feeling even more daring? Go for a glitter line or a bold metallic swipe.

Eyeliner trends are especially easy to recreate because you can find fun shades at affordable prices. To be honest, drugstore eyeliner is often just as good as those from luxe brands. Just make sure you use some kind of eyeshadow primer and it’ll stay put. Shop some of our favorite picks below that have launched this year starting at less than $5. Experiment with purple and green for an especially spring-ready look.

CoverGirl Get In Line Active Eyeliner

A perfect black that’s not going to budge.

Dose of Colors Minnie Glitter Eyeliner

Give gold glitter a try for a night out.

Fenty Beauty Flyliner Longwear Liquid Eyeliner

Channel spring’s runways with bold pink.

Huda Beauty Life Liner Double-Ended Eyeliner

This dual-sided eyeliner helps you creates all kinds of creative looks

Ilia Clean Line Liquid Eyeliner

Another black line but this one is has a totally “clean” formula.

Marc Jacobs Beauty Highliner Liquid Gel Eyeliner

Take it from me—this blue liner stands out and stays put.

Maybelline Lasting Drama Light Liner

White is surprisingly chic and unexpected.

Tom Ford Emotionproof Eyeliner

Hunter green is an update on the classic black.

Urban Decay Limited-Edition Wired 24/7 Glide-On Eye Pencil

Mix this bright purple with another black line for a seriously trendy vibe.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.