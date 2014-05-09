Beauty 101: Your Ultimate Eyeliner Cheat Sheet

When it comes to being a beauty junkie, most of us are constantly on a quest for the next best thing. But, we also always want to find a product that simply makes our signature looks easy to do, and many of us constantly rely on a slick black cat eye to get ourselves through the day. Here at Beauty High we are eyeliner obsessed – we can’t remember a day that we’ve walked out the door without putting on liner first, and we will try anything (pencil, gel, color – you name it) that comes across our desks.

While that doesn’t mean we always like what we try, it certainly does mean we’ve found a few great liners in our day. And when we find something we like, we want to spread the word, because we know the pain of looking in the mirror to find smudged liner on your lid – literally 20 minutes after we’ve applied our “smudge-proof” product. After calling upon our beauty-obsessed editors and testing numerous products in every category (pencil, felt tip, gel, and innovative liners) we pulled out the best of the best. Above, you’ll find what we really thought of these liners – their pros, and even their little quirks, so you can decide what will actually work for you.

Hopefully this will finally help in the endless rat race to find that ultimate eyeliner that REALLY lasts all day (and into your fun night out) – and of course, let us know which liners absolutely love in the comments below, because we want to know!

