Cat Eye Catfight: Which Eyeliners Work Best?

When it comes to a good cat eye, obviously a good eyeliner is key to getting the look. With a few hundred different eyeliners in just as many formulas as you can imagine, a girl can get lost when trying to find her perfect cat eye liner. Don’t you sort of want to have the best of the best duke it out so you can pick the winner and just know you made the right choice? A catfight of cat eye liners, so to speak?
Yep, we did, too, which is why we decided to throw the best of the best against each other in every major category. Pens, classic brushes, metallics, waterproof formulas, colors — the two best are up against each other for a good old-fashioned makeup throw down. Who wins? You’ll have to check out the slideshow above.
The classic liquid liner has stood the test of time for a reason — it works. While we love the thin, delicate line of the YSL liner, nothing beats the thick-to-thin flick of the Estee Lauder version.
Estee Lauder Double-Wear Zero Smudge Liner, $24, Nordstrom.com; Yves Saint Laurent Eyeliner Baby Doll, $34, yslbeautyus.com
We're kind of torn when it comes to the best colored liners. If you want a classic brush look, go Lancôme, but if you need vivid hues with the ease of a pen, Stila's got you covered.
Lancôme Artliner 24H Bold Color Precision Eyeliner, $30.50, Lancome-USA.com; Stila Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eye Liner, $20, stilacosmetics.com
When you get a good cat-eye going, you want it to stay that way, so a waterproof formula is vital. Both of these liners are winners in our book, with waterproof formulas that can withstand a dip in the pool or a rainy day.
Eyeko Eye Do Liquid Eyeliner, $19, Sephora.com; Make Up For Ever Aqua Liner, $23, Sephora.com
For serious staying power (if you have some good brush skills), a good gel liner is key for a cat eye that means business. Bobbi Brown's formula is genius and goes on smoothly, but for range of color, we have to give it to NARS.
Bobbi Brown Long-Wear Gel Eyeliner, $24, Macys.com; NARS Cosmetics Eye Paints, $25, NARSCosmetics.com
The perfect pen liner can make or break your look. We were sort of torn on this one, but the tiny precision tip of the Marc Jacobs pen is super easy to handle if you're really advanced. For those of us who are still learning, MAC's version is the best bet.
MAC Penultimate Eye Liner, $19.50, maccosmetics.com; Marc Jacobs Beauty Magic Marc'er Precision Pen, $30, sephora.com
When you're ready to unleash your inner party animal, nothing seals your look like a glittery cat eye. For a flirty shimmer, we love the NYX formula, but for full-on disco it's Urban Decay all the way.
Urban Decay Heavy Metal Glitter Eyeliner, $19, urbandecay.com; NYX Liquid Crystal Liner, $4.50, nyxcosmetics.com
We're madly in love with the metal trend, and the glide-on glamour of the Physicians Formula is absolutely amazing. But the foil finish of the Stila Magnificent Metals? Mind-blowingly good.
Stila Magnificent Metals Eye Liner, $25, stilacosmetics.com; Physicians Formula Shimmer Strips Custom Eye Enhancing Liquid Metal Eyeliner Trio for Smoky Eyes, $11.95, Drugstore.com.