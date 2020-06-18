The Best Eyeliner Pencils for Mastering Your Cat Eye

Personally, wearing eyeliner and mascara every day has always felt like a lot of work. I prefer doing one or the other, mostly because I’m always running late and don’t have time for much else. Admittedly, I almost always go for the mascara first, but when I do opt for the other, I need the best eyeliner for drawing a cat eye, because it’s my go-to classic and easy to apply compared to others. Floating liner is going to take a little more time to master.

A steady hand is always helpful, but certain eyeliners make the task even easier. For one, a felt-tip applicator sort-of forces your hand to loosen its grip, which ultimately leads to a more even-looking line. Gel formulas are also more forgiving than liquid, though the latter tends to deliver the best color payoff. And eyeliners with built-in tools are the ultimate all-in-one product for newbies. Keep scrolling for five top-rated options that give you one, some, or all of these standout features.

Haus Labs Liquid Eyeliner

The resident eyeliner from Lady Gaga’s Amazon-exclusive makeup brand dispenses a quick-dry formula through a flexible felt-tip pen that you can manipulate to make your lines thick or thin.

Lovoir The Flick Stick

This all-in-one eyeliner tool is another Amazon best-seller, thanks to its overall compact size, as well as a wing stamp and felt tip applicator.

L’Oreal Flash Cat Eye by Infallible

This drugstore eyeliner comes with a detachable stencil so you can get as precise as possible with your cat eye wing placement.

Pat McGrath Labs PERMA PRECISION Liquid Eyeliner

I’ve yet to meet a Pat McGrath product I don’t like, including this longwear waterproof eyeliner that dries down fast and delivers ultra-bold color payoff.

Uoma Beauty Afro.Dis.Iac Cleopatra Ink Liquid Eyeliner

High-quality carbon black is the secret to this smooth and creamy waterproof eyeliner.

