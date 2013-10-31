Beauty and the Real Girl: How to Make Your Lashes Look Better Than Falsies

Going backstage and learning tips and tricks from the professionals may be an adventure, but sometimes, the best tricks come from real girls. In “Beauty and the Real Girl,” we learn the best beauty tips, tricks and secrets from girls just like us.
Truth be told, if we could only have three beauty products for the rest of our lives, mascara would be on the list. It opens up our eyes, makes us look less tired and really pulls a look together. The only issue is that as wonderful as mascara is, you need to know how to use it so that you can get that false lash look, minus the falsies.
Julie Putterman, Senior Account Manager at StyleCaster, has some of the most enviable eyelashes we’ve ever come across, and we had to ask how she gets them so perfect every day. Below, Julie explains her entire process for getting her gorgeous lashes.
“The one beauty product I cannot live without is Lancome Definicils High Definition Mascara. I’m on the 10 minute makeup plan in the morning, and highlighting your eyes is the best accessory to any look. I call my routine ‘how to get fake eyelashes in 5 minutes — with the perfect mascara of course.’
Image Courtesy of Julie Putterman
Where to Buy: Lancome Défincils High Definition Mascara, $27, Sephora.com