Eyelash Starter Kits to Help You Master The Art of Falsies

While a good mascara is an essential component to luxe lashes, there’s no denying that a set of false lashes is downright transformational. Nowadays, there are plenty of ways to enhance your lashes without relying on mascara to do the trick. From lash lifts to extensions, these beauty services give you natural-looking lashes without much effort (though they can be pricey, of course). Then you have to consider the vast amount of lash options to choose from to best false eyelash choice for you and the occasion. There are synthetic and natural lashes, as well as a wide range of different sizes and styles. For instance, while you may want to go full-on glam for a night out with the girls, you may prefer a more deceptively “natural” look for your cousin’s wedding.

While falsies look incredible once they’re fully set in place if you’re not a professional makeup artist (and at least haven’t had much practice), the process of applying them can be super frustrating. If the lashes do not adhere to your natural lashline correctly, you run the risk of having to check their status every five minutes or so to make sure they’re still intact. The best way to teach yourself how to apply lashes like a pro? Eyelash starter kits. These kits come with everything you need to master the art of falsies without losing your sanity in the process.

1. Ardell Natural Lashes Starter Kit

Ardell’s “baby size” false lashes kit comes with everything you need to easily apply and remove your falsies with the hassle. You can also refuse them, which is great if you make a mistake on your first try.

2. Kiss Ever Pro Lashes Starter Kit

A complete fake eyelash kit specifically designed for beginners, this set includes everything you need to perfect your craft: latex-free glue, a fine-tipped applicator for ease of use, and a pair of natural-looking false eyelashes.

3. HSBCC Upgraded Magnetic Eyeliner and Lashes Magnetic Eyelashes Kit

Magnetic lashes are a great option for beginners because it allows you to forgo messy and sticky eyelash glue without compromising the wear time or look. This kit includes three styles of lashes, magnetic eyeliner, tweezers, and an applicator.