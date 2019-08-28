These Eyelash Serums Promote Fuller Lashes Without Weird Side Effects

Scroll To See More Images

I was always skeptical about eyelash enhancing serums, until I recently tried one myself and noticed visible results in just under two weeks. It’s safe to say I an now a true believer. However, if you’re looking to find one of the best eyelash serums for growth on the market, it’s important to keep in mind that while many formulas may in fact keep their promise helping you get longer, fuller lashes, they often aren’t able to perform their magic without serving you a side of some pretty bizarre side effects. Many eyelash growth serums not only cause irritation and discoloration to the skin around the delicate eyelid area, but they can even change the actual color of your eyeballs — and permanently. While I suppose this off-label side effect may be desirable to some, but to me, it’s just downright scary. My line of thinking goes as follows: if a beauty product is capable of altering my hazel eye color forever (and who knows what color I’ll be dealt with, since it’s not like you get to choose), what else is it possibly able to do?

According to my research, this particular effect is usually caused by an ingredient called prostaglandin analogs, which are primarily used in prescription eye drops to treat eye conditions like glaucoma. Researchers noticed that patients using this type of eye drop also experienced eyelash growth, eventually leading the FDA to approve it for this unexpected cosmetic purpose. If you’re not at all particular about the color of your eyes and aren’t prone to irritation or vision problems, by all means go for the strong stuff. But, if you’re not exactly on board with this strange side effect, or god forbid, simply like the color of the eyes you currently have, there are plenty of all-natural and completely drug-free formulas available that still work — just without all the weirdness. Here are some of my favorite formulas.

1. Organys Lash & Brow Boosting Serum

This all-natural eyelash and eyebrow enhancing serum is powered by two strains of pro-keratin peptides rather than prostaglandins and other chemicals. It’s also infused with a botanical complex of green tea, saw palmetto and nettle root, which have all been shown to boost hair-regrowth and restore density to thinning hair (lashes and elsewhere).

2. Pronexa Hairgenics Lavish Lash & Brow Serum

This lash and brow boosting formula is completely hypoallergenic and chemical-free. It contains a slew of drug-free active ingredients, including Biotin (yes, the same ingredient in your favorite hair growth vitamins) along with plant-based peptides and Panaz Ginseng Extract to stimulate circulation to promote accelerated growth. Most people see visible results with daily use of this product in just two months or so.

3. Arishine Eyelash & Brow Enhancing Serum

This brow and lash boosting formula is infused with a blend of all natural ingredients and is safe for even sensitive skin types and those prone to eye irritation. It’s also designed with a super user-friendly applicator, allowing you the precision to disperse the product evenly for the best results.