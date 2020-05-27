Non-Irritating Eyelash Glues For Beginners

Scroll To See More Images

Whether faux eyelashes are a part of your everyday makeup routine or you reach for them only on a special occasion or photo opportunities, you probably already know that while the quality, fit, and style of the lashes are undoubtedly super important when it comes to getting the look right —and without the hassle, of course—the glue that you select to apply them with is actually equally as key.

I mean, no one wants to have their falsies peeling off on them in the middle of a fancy work event or during photos at your cousin’s wedding right?

Aside from their ability to hold your lashes intact for an extended period, the wrong lash glue can also be super irritating to your eyes, leaving them red and watery. If you’re a newbie to the at times, daunting world of fake eyelashes, you really do want to do your research when it comes to choosing your adhesive of choice. There are endless options and formulas on the market, and if you’re having trouble trying to figure where to event start the search, we’ve rounded up a few long-wearing and foolproof options to get you started.

1. BEPHOLAN Professional Eyelash Glue

This deluxe eyelash adhesive glue is made of mink fur to emulate the look and feel of natural human eyelashes. It’s formulated with an extra strong-hold solution, preventing mishaps, irritation, and peels.

2. KISS Strip Eyelash Adhesive

Suitable for contact lens wearers, this gentle yet effective eyelash glue doesn’t leave eyes red, itchy, or irritated. The translucent formula looks completely natural and is also forgiving in case you make a mistake or two during the application process.

3. DUO Lash Adhesive

Infused with nourishing vitamins A, C, and E this healthy and hypoallergenic lash adhesive glue is excellent for those who have faced irritation with falsies in the past. The clear formula dries super fast and keeps your lashes in place for hours on end.