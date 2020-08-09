Precise Eyelash Curlers That’ll Give You Perfectly Curved Lashes

Draw even more attention to your best feature with this magical beauty tool. Fake lashes are great and all, but they can quickly become an expensive habit. Sometimes, even supposedly “lash-lifting” mascara can leave your lashes looking flat. If you’re looking that wide-awake, big-eyes look, it’s time to invest in one of the best eyelash curlers. Sure, a curler definitely looks a little scary, but trust us, the right one will just gently shape your lashes.

Eyelash curlers are usually made out of metal, and some have a special coating to keep you from replacing your curler every year. What you do need to change regularly is your curler pads. They should be switched out every three months. You’re putting it right near your eyes, after all. Curlers have an ergonomic handle that you use to press the mechanism that curls your lashes. Your lashes are lifted, which makes your eyes look larger, and evened out. After curling, you’re ready for that mascara.

The best curlers promise to be nice to that delicate eye area. They won’t pull or irritate your eyes. One of our picks is hypoallergenic, while another comes with five replaceable pads. You’ll love the way your lashes look.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

1. Eyelash Curler Kit (Rose Gold)

With this set, you get a rose gold eyelash curler, interchangeable eyelash curler pads, tweezers and a little black bag to put it all in. This curler promises that it fits all different eye shapes, and if for some reason it doesn’t, you can adjust it using one of the five pads. It lifts and curls your eyelashes precisely without tugging on your delicate lashes. Plus, the ergonomic handle won’t pinch your fingers.

2. Revlon Gold Series Eyelash Curler

Feel extra fancy when you’re curling your lashes with this titanium gold and black curler. You’ll have this durable product for years. It doesn’t just look pretty, though. It promises to lift your lashes by 125 percent. Basically, your lashes will be sky-high and super full, thanks to its flat cradle and curved shape. The silicone pads are also replaceable. It is bigger than many lash curlers, so just keep that in mind when browsing.

3. Tweezerman Classic Eyelash Curler

You can’t go wrong with a classic. This curler has an ergonomic design, which makes it easy to maneuver. Made out of metal with silicone pads, the curler prides itself on its precision and tries to give you an even curl. The set comes with three replacement pads, which are hypoallergenic. The pads won’t cause any irritation or mess with your curled lashes.