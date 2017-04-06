StyleCaster
A Definitive Guide to the Best Eyebrows on Instagram

Christina Grasso
by
Photo: Instagram/@yarashahidi, @kitkeenan, @nataliacastellarcalvani, @melodiemonrose, @pritikaswarup

Eyebrows are incredibly important. I mean, they’re basically little works of art on your face. Unfortunately for me, I grew up in the horrific time known as the tadpole age when I’d go to town (not a very pretty one) with tweezers behind closed doors and emerge only when there was nary a dozen hairs left on each brow and thought I looked great. (Spoiler alert: I did not look great.) It was tragic to say the very least. Thankfully that was a short-lived phase for me, but it’s taken years to restore them to a fuller, more natural shape.

Since I wasn’t born with a set of delightfully bushy brows à la Amelia Mignonette Thermopolis Renaldi (pre-Paolo), I’ve spent the majority of my adult years lusting after a pair of full, luscious, face-framing eyebrows. Thankfully, the eyebrow gods have answered in the form of Glossier Boy Brow and brow pencils that I use to subtly (key word: subtly) fill in sparse areas. Otherwise, my lust for Frida-esque brows hasn’t been very fruitful, but I have certainly identified plenty of brows I would ideally like to have. Below, see 29 women on Instagram whose eyebrows I’d like to steal.

1 of 29

@charlihoward

Photo: instagram

@tk_wonder

Photo: instagram / @tk_wonder

@joellehyman

Photo: instagram / @joellehyman

@joannakuchta

Photo: instagram

@ceciliagorgon

Photo: instagram / @ceciliagorgon

@annieokay

Photo: instagram / @annieokay

@taylor_hill

Photo: instagram / @taylor_hill

@bonjourclem

Photo: instagram / @bonjourclem

@yarashahidi

Photo: instagram / @yarashahidi

@kiernanshipka

Photo: instagram / @kiernanshipka

@barbienox

Photo: instagram / @barbienox

@lilyjcollins

Photo: instagram / @lilyjcollins

@leandramcohen

Photo: instagram / @leandramcohen

@patriciamanfield

Photo: instagram / @patriciamanfield

@kitkeenan

Photo: instagram / @kitkeenan

@martathemartian

Photo: instagram / @martathemartian

@syddpink

Photo: instagram

@alexamareka

Photo: instagram

@adrianneho

Photo: instagram / @adrianneho

@florboncuero

Photo: instagram / @florboncuero

@officialamilnaestevao

Photo: instagram / @officialamilnaestevao

@kateeclarkk

Photo: instagram / @kateeclarkk

@cocobaudelle

Photo: instagram / @cocobaudelle

@rubyjean_wilson

Photo: instagram / @rubyjean_wilson

@nataliacastellarcalvani

Photo: instagram / @nataliacastellarcalvani

@melodiemonrose

Photo: instagram / @melodiemonrose

@double3xposure

Photo: instagram / @double3xposure

@rosesmith

Photo: instagram / @rosesmith

@pritikaswarup

Photo: instagram / @pritikaswarup

