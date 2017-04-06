A Definitive Guide to the Best Eyebrows on Instagram

Eyebrows are incredibly important. I mean, they’re basically little works of art on your face. Unfortunately for me, I grew up in the horrific time known as the tadpole age when I’d go to town (not a very pretty one) with tweezers behind closed doors and emerge only when there was nary a dozen hairs left on each brow and thought I looked great. (Spoiler alert: I did not look great.) It was tragic to say the very least. Thankfully that was a short-lived phase for me, but it’s taken years to restore them to a fuller, more natural shape.

Since I wasn’t born with a set of delightfully bushy brows à la Amelia Mignonette Thermopolis Renaldi (pre-Paolo), I’ve spent the majority of my adult years lusting after a pair of full, luscious, face-framing eyebrows. Thankfully, the eyebrow gods have answered in the form of Glossier Boy Brow and brow pencils that I use to subtly (key word: subtly) fill in sparse areas. Otherwise, my lust for Frida-esque brows hasn’t been very fruitful, but I have certainly identified plenty of brows I would ideally like to have. Below, see 29 women on Instagram whose eyebrows I’d like to steal.