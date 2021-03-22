The Best Eyebrow Pencils For The Fluffiest, Most 2021 Brows Ever

Nothing, and I mean nothing, has changed more in the last few decades than eyebrows. Sure, we switched up the way we wear blush and contour but eyebrow trends have changed drastically. From ultra-thin in the ’90s to the carved-out “Insta-brow” of 2016, those little hairs have been through it all. The best eyebrow pencils are ones that will allow you to rock any look you’re in the mood for. We especially love the current vibe of soft, fluffy brows that are more natural than ever and pretty easy to achieve, too.

Now, if you’re thinking all eyebrow pencils are the same, you’d be mistaken. But ultimately, it comes down to preference. Some favor a micro-pencil for creating hair-like strokes, while others prefer a slanted version for shading and defining. Either way, there’s something for everyone and every brow. Still, we have our favorites. Some are brand new and others are tried-and-true faves. Shop them all, below.

Arches & Halos Angled Brow Shading Pencil

This new vegan and cruelty-free brand hawks pro-level eyebrow products, including this angeled pencil available in eight shades.

Benefit Cosmetics Goof Proof Waterproof Easy Shape & Fill Eyebrow Pencil

There’s a reason we keep going back to Benefit’s easy-to-use wide base pencil. You just need a few strokes to fill in brows and it’s available in 12 shades including unique warm hues.

Huda Beauty #BombBrows Microshade Brow Pencil

Use this waterproof, micro-fine pencil to create those hair-like strokes that look almost microbladed.

L’Oreal Paris Makeup Brow Stylist Definer Waterproof Eyebrow Pencil

Folks on TikTok swear by this affordable find and say it’s an exact dupe for options way more expensive.

Haus Laboratories By Lady Gaga: The Edge Precision Brow Pencil

Haus Labs didn’t go small for its first eyebrow pencil. Available in 13 shades, the formula glides easily the pencil doesn’t snap off. (The worst!) Read our full review here.

E.l.f. Cosmetics Instant Lift Brow Pencil

At this price, you might as well get a few shades for the most natural-looking, multi-demensional brow.

Hourglass Arch Brow Sculpting Pencil

In nine shades, this pencil goes on soft and powder-y but stays put all day long.

Anastasia Beverly Hills Perfect Brow Pencil

Fans swear this is ABH’s most underrated brow pencil. It goes on velvety soft and once pencil lasts a long time.

It Cosmetics Brow Power Universal Eyebrow Pencil

Although there are only four shades of this brow pencil, the color actually darkens as you press down on your skin. Go lighter for a more fair hue.

Maybelline Brow Precise Micro Eyebrow Pencil

An ulta-fine, seriously affordable option in six shades.