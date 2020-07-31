Defining Mechanical Eyebrow Pencils That You Can Take Anywhere

It’s difficult to take a traditional eyebrow pencil out and about. Unless it has a cap that you’ve somehow hung onto, it’s rolling around open in your nice bag, potentially staining your lining with the color of your eyebrows. No one wants that. No one wants to go without the opportunity to have an after-work eyebrow touch-up either. After all, you don’t carry wooden pencils around in your purse, you probably carry capped pens or mechanical pencils. Why wouldn’t you apply that same logic to your eyebrow pencils?

Mechanical eyebrow pencils mean no sharper is required. You can just roll it up when it starts to get low. It also has caps on both ends—the pencil end and the spoolie end. The spoolie brush helps evenly distribute your color-payoff, so you get natural-looking brows. The best eyebrow pencils to-go have specially shaped tips, allowing you to get up close and personal with your arch. Some have such fine tips, that your traditional eyebrow pencil never would, that you can create mini hairs in areas where you’re lacking.

Our picks come in a variety of pencil colors, from blonde to black to gray, so you can find what you’re looking for.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1. Maybelline Total Temptation Eyebrow Definer Pencil

Give your brows a natural-looking definition with this mechanical eyebrow pencil. It’s known for giving you a really nice arch. It has a specially designed teardrop-shaped tip that conforms to your brow bone, giving you an even look. On the other end of the eyebrow pencil, there’s a spoolie brush for shaping your brows. There are multiple shades available, from blonde to deep brown.

2. ETUDE HOUSE Drawing Eye Brow

Whether you have light brown eyebrows or even gray eyebrows, this mechanical pencil has you covered. This pencil goes on super smooth, because it’s been mixed with Vitamin E, which moisturizes your brows as you wear it all day. With its triangle-shaped brush, you can create individual hairs that look real. It has a light color-payoff and is resistant to high-temps, so it won’t melt off your face.

3. L'Oreal Paris Makeup Brow Stylist Definer

This brow pencil will survive rain or shine with its waterproof formula. Using a fine, self-sharpening mechanical pencil, this brow pencil is so precise that you can draw on little brow hairs in sparse sections of your eyebrows. There’s a capped spoolie brush on the other end for distributing the formula. It’s also made for sensitive eyes and people who wear contacts. There’s a wide range of shades, from blonde to soft black.