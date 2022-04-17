The NYX Brow Pencil With 7,000 Perfect Ratings That Easily Fills in ‘Spars Brows’ Is on Sale For $2 Right Now

Scroll To See More Images

Even if I run errands without any makeup at all, I never skimp on SPF for my skin and a few flicks of my favorite pencil on my brows. Needless to say, purchasing brow pencils is a never-ending journey. It’s a product that most people use daily, which means it’s one of the first things in my makeup bag to run out. Luckily, one of the most popular brow pencils on Amazon is on sale for under $3, so now’s the time to stock up because this deal won’t last long on something you’re bound to need for months to come.

The most important thing to look for when choosing a brow pencil is the shade. Because brows can alter the look of your entire face, choosing a pencil that’s too dark can set you off on the wrong path. Choosing one that’s too light can make it look like you’re not wearing anything at all, or accidentally reveal to the world that you are, in fact, using a brow pencil. The goal is to make sure the pencil blends in with your natural brows to alter the shape, which is why this NYX deal is so perfect.

It comes in eight different shades so you can find the one that’s perfect for you. Whether your brows are blonde, ginger, or brown/black, there’s definitely a match.

One shopper said they tried out this pencil after being frustrated by how quickly luxury pencils run out of product. “I use this product four times/week and there is plenty left almost three months after purchase,” she wrote. Another shopper echoed her sentiment and added, “I love the flat precision tip, and the spoolie is sturdy enough to brush out any harsh spots where I’ve over applied.”

One of the best parts of this pencil is that it twists up and comes with a flat-edge tip to make defining your brows easier. ” I like the slanted shape of the color stick itself, makes application easier and more natural-looking,” one shopper wrote.

Even if you don’t want to do a full face of makeup, giving yourself some statement brows can make all of the difference. In just a few swipes, you can really transform your appearance.

“It fills in my sparse brows nicely and looks natural,” explained one shopper. “The brush end is handy for brushing the brow hairs upwards to give a fuller look.”

Stock up on a few of these brow pencils now, before the price goes back up to nearly $8. Shoppers also noted that it was hard to find this particular version in-stores, so if you’ve been searching for an affordable brow pencil replacement, scoop a few up today for less than the cost of your next latte.